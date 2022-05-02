LORETTO (Pa.) — Saturday April 23, the Bradford-Sullivan Counties team participated in the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Spring Sectional at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. This marked the first in person spring sectional since 2019. The united counties sent both a swim team and track and field team. Competition occurs in divisions based upon age, gender, and past performance.
In the Saint Francis pool, two swimmers represented the local program earning a combined six medals. Cole Fowler took gold in the 25 yard backstroke and 25 yard freestyle, and earned bronze in the 50 yard backstroke. Elizabeth Porter won gold in the 100 yard butterfly, gold in the 400 yard freestyle, and silver in the 200 yard backstroke.
At the neighboring Central Cambria High School track, 10 athletes competed in multiple events. In the field, Robert Cummings and Parker Moulton each earned gold medals in their respective divisions with throws in the mini-javelin while Shane Lynch earned the fourth place ribbon. In shot put, Anne Roof and Moulton won gold, and Danny Golder and Jeff Bailey earned silvers. In the various divisions of the 1500-meter run, Izaak Hobday, Roof, and Damian Smith each won a gold medal. Bailey earned another silver in his division of the 1500.
Sirena Covey won the gold medal with a commanding performance in the 100-meter walk. The 200-meter run featured Moulton and Hobday scoring golds while Calvin Briggs and Smith earned silver medals in tightly contested races. In the 800-meter walk, Cummings and Covey struck gold, and Lynch took silver, and Golder won bronze. The local team continued domination in the 800-meter run with Briggs, Hobday, Roof, and Smith all winning golds and Bailey earning a silver. Briggs then won gold in the 400-meter run, held immediately after the 800 run. In the 400-meter walk, Cummings won gold, and Covey, Golder, and Lynch all earned silver medals.
The afternoon at the track concluded with the 4x100 meter relays. The Bradford-Sullivan Counties team of Roof, Moulton, Smith, and Hobday won the race overall on their way to gold in their division.
In the true spirit of Special Olympics, Two alternate relay runners, Bailey and Briggs, loaned their talent to fill holes on two other relay teams. Their outstanding efforts at the end of a long day of competition earned each a gold medal.
For those interested in learning more about Special Olympics Pennsylvania, please see webpage www.specialolympicspa.org and the Facebook page for Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics.
