College wrestling roundup: Courtney starts season with win

Athens grad Brian Courtney opened up his fifth season of college wrestling with a win last Saturday.
Courtney beat American University’s Jack Maida by a 7-3 score at 133 pounds as he helped Virginia roll to a 33-6 season-opening win.
The three-time PIAA champion made it all the way to nationals last year at 141 pounds, but is down at 133 pounds for this season.
Courtney, who is ranked 19th in the country, and the Cavaliers will visit Maryland on Friday.
Burkhart, Seymour compete for Lehigh
Athens grad AJ Burkhart opened his season with a 1-1 record after a win against an opponent from Oregon State and a loss to a nationally-ranked Campbell wrestler last weekend.
Burkhart, who is up at 184 pounds this season, dropped a tough 4-2 decision in sudden victory against Campbell’s Caleb Hopkins, who is ranked No. 17 in the nation.
Also in the Campbell match, Troy grad Sheldon Seymour wrestled at 125 pounds. The sophomore dropped a 3-2 decision to Anthony Moulton.
Campbell earned a 22-11 upset win over No. 24 Lehigh.
In Lehigh’s 24-12 win over Oregon State, Burkhart secured a 10-4 win over Mason Reiniche.
Burkhart won a state title at Waverly before transferring to Athens where he finished his senior year as a fifth-place finisher at the PIAA Championships.
Athens grads help RIT to tourney title
Kaidon Winters went 5-0 last weekend to help RIT earn the team title at the Ned McGinley Invitational in Wilkes-Barre.
Winters, a three-time NCAA Division III qualifier and 2019 fifth-place finisher, had an absolutely dominant day on the mats. The Athens grad took care of all five of his opponents by fall in a combined 7 minutes, 51 seconds.
Winters took the 157 pound title with a 2:14 pin of Cortland’s James Udasco. In the semifinals, Winters pinned Scranton’s Daniel Kosinski in 2:06. Prior to that, the senior pinned Kevin Luker (Roger Williams) in 1:15, Maximus Parra (NYU) in 11 seconds and Chandler Marwin (Cortland) in 2:05.
Chris Horton placed second at 141 pounds. The Athens grad’s tournament was highlighted by a 12-2 major decision over Noah Clawson (Kings), a 5-3 decision over Russell Benson (Delaware Valley), and a fall over Max Shaffer (Wilkes) in 4:15.
RIT wrestling next travels to Cleveland for the Ohio Intercollegiate Open on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Worthing brothers compete at Clarion Open
Tioga grads and current Clarion wrestlers John and Brady Worthing both competed at the Clarion Open last weekend.
John Worthing finished with a 3-2 record at 174 pounds as he helped Clarion earn a fourth-place finish in the Golden Eagles’ home tournament.
The redshirt freshman would beat Bucknell’s Nolan Springer 12-5 in his opener before getting a pin over Franklin & Marshall’s Noah Fox in 1:34.
Pitt’s Hunter Kernan earned a 9-6 decision over the Tioga grad, and Worthing then picked up a fall over West Virginia’s Dennis Robin in 2:20. In his final match, the Clarion 174 pounder dropped an 11-4 decision to Bucknell’s Jaden Fisher.
The older Worthing was a two-time state placewinner and three-time qualifier with the Tigers.
Brady Worthing was wrestling unattached at the tournament and would finish 1-2 on the day.
The younger Worthing, who is a freshman 141 pounder, opened the day with a 7-2 loss to West Virginia’s Caleb Rea.
In his next bout, the Tioga grad earned his first collegiate win with a 17-2 technical fall over Lock Haven’s Tyler Dilley. Worthing would then drop a 9-1 major decision to Kent State’s Louis Newell as he ended his tournament with a 1-2 mark.
Brady won the 2019 state title for Tioga, where he was also a two-time state runner-up.
Editor’s Note: If you know of any other wrestlers — or athletes in other sports — competing at the college level email the Morning Times Sports Department at sports@morning-times.com.
