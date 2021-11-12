Tigers look to repeat as section champs

BINGHAMTON — Last time there was a Section IV football tournament — back in 2019 — Tioga came out on top.
Newark Valley was in Class C then, but the Cardinals, possibly Tioga’s biggest rival at the moment, dropped to Class D this fall.
In a section final that basically everybody predicted, Tioga and Newark Valley will meet at Binghamton’s Alumni Field at 7 p.m. tonight.
This will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. The first one went Tioga’s way, 46-15.
Tioga led just 13-0 at the half, then pulled away with a 20-point third period.
Tioga ran for 526 yards in that contest, led by Emmett Wood’s 17-carry, 297-yard game that produced five TDs. Gavin Godfrey added 96 yards on eight carries and Ousmane Duncanson had 81 yards and a TD on just two runs.
As was the case all season long, dual threat quarterback Mike Wandell and Landon Spoonhower led the way for the Cardinals. Wandell ran the ball 19 times for 75 yards and Spoonhower had 65 yards and a TD on nine carries. Max Flesher, with 13 carries foe 42 yards, had N.V.’s other TD.
Wandell struggled in the passing game, hitting six of 18 throws for 83 yards and a pick.
For the season, Wandell has hit 42 of 96 throws for 1,055 yards and 12 TDs with four interceptions.
A run-first bunch, this flock of Cardinals totaled 2,324 yards on the turf. Spoonhower leads all rushers with 698 yards and seven scores on 88 runs. Wandell is next with 627 yards and seven scores on 108 carries.
Flesher has 460 yards and eight TDs on 77 runs; Luke Rinkavage has 214 yards and three TDs for Newark Valley, and Eric Hunt has 115 yards on just 14 carries.
Wandell’s favorite target in the passing game is Joey Sherwood, who has 508 yards and six TDs on 15 receptions. Spoonhower has 278 receiving yards and a score on 15 catches and Flesher has 146 yards and two TDs on just four receptions.
Rinkavage leads the Cardinals’ defense along with Andy Waterman, Connor Jacobson and Wandell.
Wood leads a powerful run game for the Tigers, as evidenced by his big day the last time these teams met.
Wood has needed just 82 carries to amass 1,253 yards and 21 TDs. This year, he has help in the forms of Gavin Godfrey, Drew Macumber and Duncason. Godfrey has 497 yards on 50 carries with six scores, Macumber has 249 yards and two TDs on 31 carries and Duncanson has 182 yards and three scores on just 17 carries.
Quarterback Caden Bellis has made Tioga more dangerous, hitting 27 of 47 passes for 760 yards with 12 TDs and no picks.
No one player has a ton of receptions but they do a lot with the passes they do catch. Evan Sickler is averaging 41.4 yards per reception with 207 yards and two TDs on five catches. Duncanson, who also has two scores, has 134 yards on four receptions — a 33.5 yards-per-catch average. Cobe Whitmore has eight catches for 140 yards and three scores; Valentino Rossi has 122 yards and two scores on four catches; and Godfrey has 115 yards on just two receptions. As a group, Tioga’s receivers are averaging 38.4 yards per reception.
Duncanson and Isaac Peterson lead Tioga’s defense and are getting plenty of help from Godfrey, Macumber, Sickler and Wood.
Tonight’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Binghamton’s Alumni Field.
