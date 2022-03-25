Babcock signs with Elmira College

ATHENS — After a high school career that included 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and a run to the state playoffs, Athens senior JJ Babcock signed to continue his basketball and academic career at Elmira College.
The Golden Eagles play in the Empire 8 Conference at the Division III level.
The Elmira coaching staff was frequently in the crowd for Athens games, which is what ultimately set Elmira College apart from other schools.
“I get along with the coaches really well,” Babcock said. “They came to all my games, supported me, and that made me feel like they want me. That’s ultimately why I chose Elmira.”
Babcock also received interest from St. John Fisher and Utica College.
“Ultimately, Elmira was the closest and those coaches showed the most interest in me. It felt like home,” he said.
The short distance from his hometown was another selling point.
“Twenty minutes is definitely really close, and having my family around and be able to come to the games definitely played a factor,” Babcock said.
Though he is already a well-rounded player, Babcock knows there is room to grow as he moves up to the next level — both literally and figuratively.
“I definitely need to get a lot stronger,” he said. “Division III is a lot more physical, and I feel like they let you play more, so (I need to) get stronger and adapt to the physicality.”
Babcock’s coach at Athens, Jim Lister, shared a similar opinion, but had no doubt that Babcock was capable of doing it.
“I just think he’s got to continue doing what he’s been doing, and that’s working really hard on his game. He’s turned into just an all around tremendous player,” Lister said. “I think he’s got to continue to get better, and now he’s moving up to the next level. So he’ll have to get a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger — maybe spend some more time in the weightroom — and just keep honing in those basketball skills. I’m very confident that he’ll be a very nice addition to Elmira College.”
Babcock played every position on the floor in high school, and the Elmira coaching staff expects him to do the same in college.
“I can really play anywhere, and the coaches said I could play one through five,” Babcock said, noting his favorite position was small forward. “I’ll play wherever they need me to and play my role.”
In the classroom, Babcock plans on majoring in Sports Management.
“I definitely want to get involved in the sports world. I love it, it’s my passion,” he said. “There’s so much you can do.”
With baseball season underway, Babcock’s career at Athens isn’t quite over, but it has left him with a lot of memories.
“Winning the NTL Showdown was big, and scoring 1,000 points — I’ll never forget that — along with 500 rebounds,” he said. “Playing with the guys I’ve been playing with since third and fourth grade means a lot to me, and I’ll definitely miss that.”
Lister has been coaching him — and his teammates — that whole time, leaving the coach with some great memories, as well.
“I’ve been going back a lot over the past week or so, just looking at different things. I feel like they’re one of my own, I’ve been with them for so long,” Lister said. “Watching them grow up from kids into young men has just been fantastic. Believe me, they have put the work in. We’ve been playing basketball for a long time and we’ve played basketball all over the place.”
“We had some really bad times and some really good times, and I think that’s all part of growing up,” he continued. “I could not be happier for JJ. I think he deserves all of it, and I’m hoping for nothing but the best for him in his college career.”
