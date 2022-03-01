ALBANY — The Tioga wrestling squad captured its third straight New York Division II State Championship thanks to a pair of state champions, two runner-ups and three grapplers earning medals on Saturday evening.
Gianni Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson both won state titles, while Caden Bellis and Donovan Smith fell just short in the finals and had to settle for silver.
While those four standouts were a major reason why the Tigers won another team title, the same can be said about eighth grader Jayden Duncanson, sophomore Tyler Roe and senior Emmett Wood who all brought home hardware from states.
Jayden Duncanson started the final day of states with an 110-pound semifinal matchup against Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Andrew Spaulding.
After nearly getting a takedown early in the match, Duncanson would give up a takedown and two near-fall as he trailed 4-0 heading into the second.
Duncanson escaped to open the second period, and with just over a minute remaining he got in deep on a shot but couldn’t finish.
Spaulding chose neutral to start the third, but Duncanson was forcing the action and got a second stall call against the third seed from HF-L. That gave the Tioga grappler a point and cut the lead to 4-2 with 45 seconds left.
Duncanson looked to get a takedown late in the third but it would be Spaulding coming away with two to secure his spot in the finals with a 6-2 win.
In his consolation semifinal match, Duncanson would face Ryan Farley of Avon/Geneseo.
The Tioga eighth grader, who came in as the second seed at 110, would earn a 4-0 victory to secure a trip to the third-place bout.
Duncanson faced Section IV foe Caleb Cole of Unatego/Unadilla Valley in the consolation final. Other than an early takedown attempt from Cole, it would be all Duncanson.
The Tiger standout scored an escape and takedown in the second before adding on in the third to take a 7-0 win to take home the bronze at 110 pounds.
“It’s good. It’s better than not placing obviously, so I’ll take third ... I’ve got to come back next year, go out and win it,” said Duncanson, who is focused on climbing up the podium. “I don’t want to take third next year. I don’t want to take second next year. I want to go out there, do my best and try to win.”
Tioga coach Kris Harrington was thrilled to see Duncanson shine on the state’s biggest stage.
“I mean he’s 13-year-old so just really poised. (He had) a familiar opponent for third and I thought he wrestled outstanding,” Harrington said.
The Tioga coach believes this should give Duncanson a confidence boost as he heads into his final four years of high school.
“It changes everything. Once you feel it and you know what to expect it just changes everything. I think just getting the taste this year, getting third place which is outstanding, it’s going to help him in the future,” Harrington said.
Roe, the third seed at 126 pounds, would face No. 7 Jonny Vacario of Eden in the semifinal on Saturday morning.
Vicario would score three takedowns in the first period with Roe getting a pair of escapes to trail 6-2 after one.
Roe took down to start the second and was able to get an escape midway through the period. That would be all the scoring in the frame and Roe trailed 6-3 heading into the third.
Vicario took neutral and hit a nice slide by to get a takedown with 54 seconds left. Roe scored a reversal with 23 seconds left but it wasn’t enough as Vicario got the 8-5 decision.
Roe would then face Gavin Ciarfella of Medina in the consi semis, but would come up on the wrong end of a 2-1 decision.
In the fifth-place match against Cooper Reed of Central Valley Academy, Roe was able to close out his first state tournament in dominant fashion. The sophomore hit a headlock in the first to get a takedown and three backs. He got a point for unnecessary roughness and a pair of escapes in the second to lead 8-2 heading into the third.
In the final period, Reed took down but Roe came up with three near-fall to make it 11-2. Reed got a takedown and Roe an escape to set the final margin at a 12-4 major decision.
“It’s pretty big for me. Coming into this season really unknown and putting myself on the podium at states is pretty big,” said Roe. “Most of all, I’m just glad to see it paid off, this entire season, a hard season with masks, COVID, but I’m just glad to have a good end.”
Roe was thrilled to be a big part of why the Tigers won their third straight team gold.
“It feels good to be a part of this team because this team is really good. We (won) the state tournament duals, by a lot, and being able to wrestle in that and being able to wrestle in this is really big,” he said.
Now Roe will be focused on climbing a few spots higher on the podium.
“The next two years I hope to actually get to the finals and win it. I’m going to have bigger goals next year and the following year after that,” Roe said.
Harrington was happy to see Roe get to states and come away with a medal in his first real season of varsity wrestling.
“It’s his first full year of varsity. He didn’t have a real season last year, so growth and development here, I’m really pleased with it. He’s got to clean up a little bit of stuff at the end of periods and that’s a game changer for him, but that comes with matches and with more experience,” Harrington said. “I think he’s poised for a great year next year, but I’m really proud of him and thought he had a great year.”
Wood, who suffered an injury in his opening-round win, would battle through it and secure his second career state medal.
The senior earned a 10-2 major decision over Ryleigh Duryee of Letchworth in his first consolation match.
Wood dropped a 4-3 decision to Clarke’s Jack Forte in the consolation quarterfinals, which would put the Tioga standout into the seventh-place bout.
The Tioga wrestler, who was the second seed, faced No. 4 Evan Austerman of Canastota in the medal round.
Wood was dominant in his final career match as he scored two takedowns, got two near-fall on a tilt and earned an escape in a 7-1 victory.
“I actually was just talking to a couple people before this tournament even started about how 90 percent of people end their careers with a loss, and I wasn’t doing that ... I don’t like to lose and I did it a lot more than I wanted to this weekend but I ended it with a win,” Wood said.
While he was thrilled to end his career with a second state medal, Wood was also thinking of his fellow senior and teammate Mason Welch who finished states with a 1-2 record after dropping an overtime match in wrestlebacks on Saturday.
“I really feel bad for Mason, I know he wanted it bad,” Wood said.
Wrestling may not be Wood’s favorite sport but getting to compete for the Tigers makes it all worth it.
“I don’t even like wrestling, I’m not going to lie ... (but) I love wrestling for Tioga. I mean I could do any sport for Tioga and have fun, but wrestling with Harrington and Jason (Bellis) and Ryan (MacWhinnie) and Brandon (MacWhinnie), all those guys who have been with us for so long, we’re all so close together,” Wood said. “I know I don’t love this sport as much as I love football but it’s going to be sad not coming back here again ... I had fun.”
Harrington got choked up talking about Wood and all the hard work and effort that he has put in over the last six years.
“Number one, I just really appreciate the six years. He’s not 100 percent so to battle through that, I’m just proud of him,” Harrington said. “He’s bedrock, right? He’s been with the program, he gets what it’s all about and he just gives everything he has. I’m just proud of him.”
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor senior Devin Beach, who was 1-1 on the first day, would drop a heartbreaker in the blood round on Saturday.
Beach dropped a 3-1 decision to Troy Austin of Whitehall. Austin would go on to place sixth, while Beach ended his senior season with a 29-6 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.