WESTFIELD — The Sayre baseball team defeated Cowanesque Valley on the road on Tuesday, using a late rally to pull off the comeback in their season finale.
Cowanesque Valley led 4-3 entering the sixth, before the Redskins scored three runs to jump ahead 6-4. The Indians couldn’t rally for any more runs, as Sayre held on for the win.
Nick Pellicano, Karter Green and Jack Ennis each recorded two hits in the win, and Pellicano had a double.
Zack Garrity launched a two-run home run that gave Sayre the lead in the sixth, while Will Crossett and Tanner Green recorded one hit apiece.
Garrity and Pellicano each had two RBI, while Karter Green and Crossett both added one.
Jackson Hubbard struck out eight in six innings of work.
Athens 13, North Penn-Mansfield 4
Athens 9, North Penn-Mansfield 5
ATHENS — Athens baseball closed out the regular season with a pair of wins over hosting North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday, defeating the Tigers 13-4 in the first game and 9-5 in the second game.
Game One
In the first game, the Wildcats trailed 2-1 after one inning, before scoring 12 runs the rest of the way compared to just two for Mansfield, as they cruised to the first of two wins in the doubleheader.
Luke Horton led the way with three hits out of the leadoff spot, while Caleb Nichols and Cam Sullivan each had two hits apiece. Sullivan had a double, while Mason Lister, Luke Kraft, Jaren Glisson, Joey VanAllen, Nick Grazul and Nick Jacob added one hit each. Grazul, Kraft and Lister each had two RBI, while Nichols and Jacob added one each.
Kraft earned the win, striking out 11 while allowing just seven hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Game Two
Mansfield jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but nine runs in the third and fourth for Athens created a lead the Wildcats would never surrender, as they held on to collect their 18th win of the season.
Horton again led Athens with two hits, and Horton, Sullivan and Kraft all recorded doubles. Nichols, Lister, Troy Rosenbloom, Grazul and Carson Smith all had one hit apiece. Sullivan and Horton each added two RBI, while Lister and Kraft had one apiece.
Lister earned the win on the mound, and he and Sullivan combined for 10 total strikeouts and just seven hits.
