BAINBRIDGE – The Tioga Tigers football team moved to 4-0 on the season with a dominating 55-6 win over the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats on Friday.
Tioga would come out of the gates on fire, scoring 28 first-quarter points to bury the Bobcats early.
Valentino Rossi would find the end zone for the first Tioga touchdown of the evening – his first of three – on a 15-yard pass from Caden Bellis to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Bellis would follow with another touchdown – this time on the ground – and would break free for a 52-yard score and give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
Drew Macumber would also get in on the first-quarter party in the end zone and would reach paydirt on a 15-yard scamper before Ousmane Duncanson capped off the scoring frenzy with a 35-yard touchdown on the ground as well.
In the second frame, Rossi gathered another two touchdowns – one from 21-yard reception and one on a 45-yard run– to give the Tigers a commanding 41-0 advantage at the break.
With the game in hand, Tioga would ease off the gas in the second half but still scored three more touchdowns, as Logan Bellis would find the endzone for the first time on the night on an eight-yard run to bring the score to 47-0.
Tioga would notch two more touchdowns while the Bobcats scored one in the final quarter with the game well in hand as the Tigers picked up the 55-6 win and continued their undefeated 2022 season.
Tioga would get production from nearly everyone during the win, with Bellis completing 5 of 8 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns and running for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Rossi collected two passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Macumber added 67 yards on just five attempts and a touchdown with one catch for 15 yards, Duncanson added 62 yards and a touchdown, and Bellis ran for 66 yards and a touchdown as well.
Tioga is back on the field as they look to remain unbeaten when they host Walton on Friday at 7 p.m. in one of their biggest tests of the 2022 season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.