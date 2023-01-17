WAVERLY — Joey Tomasso had a game for the Waverly basketball record books on Saturday afternoon.
Tomasso entered the game needing 26 points to get to his 1,000th career point — and he poured in a career-high 37 to leave no doubt.
Waverly head coach Lou Judson credited Tomasso’s cool performance in the face of the impending milestone.
“He had an unbelievable first half. Most kids who are about ready to score their 1,000th (point) might come out a little jittery and not play all the well. I thought he played pretty solid,” Judson said.
Tomasso scored the first six points for Waverly and kept his foot on the gas pedal. By halftime, he had 25 points.
One minute into the third quarter, two Notre Dame defenders left Tomasso with just enough room at the top of the arc. Tomasso elevated over both for the landmark bucket.
Tomasso credited many with helping him reach this goal. None were more important than his siblings.
“My two sisters, I had to live up to their expectations. They both scored 1,000 points. It feels nice to finally do it like they did,” Tomasso said.
While he has enjoyed chasing his sisters’ accomplishments, Tomasso has one more accomplishment to match. He has never won an IAC championship.
Tomasso quickly identified that as an even more meaningful accomplishment. He believes this group can make a run this season.
“We want to put ourselves in a championship game at TC3 (Tompkins Cortland Community College) for the IAC championship. Hopefully, we can get to a section final game this year. Those two things are way bigger than this (1,000 points),” said Tomasso.
Tomasso is the fifth 1,000-point scorer in Waverly boys basketball history. Judson explained that no one is more deserving of making that accomplishment.
“This is his fourth year on varsity. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s a hell of a basketball player.”
