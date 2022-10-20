TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers picked up their 14th win of the season on Wednesday in a hard-fought sweep over Newark Valley.
The Lady Tigers picked up the sweep, but Newark Valley would push them in nearly every set.
Tioga would run out to a quick lead in the first set by a score of 14-6.
Newark Valley would chip at the lead but Tioga held on for a 25-17 win to go up 1-0.
In the second set, Tioga would need to battle back for the win — and found themselves in an 11-5 deficit early.
They would use a series of mini-runs to chip away at the lead before ultimately taking down Newark Valley late with a 26-24 win.
In the final set of play, Tioga would once again fend off a pesky Newark Valley team and capture a 25-23 win to complete the sweep.
Reese Howey would prove to be the difference in the game with her attacking and play at the net as she would notch a game-high six blocks to go with her six kills and five digs.
Hailey Browne recorded a team-high eight kills while adding eight digs.
Kyra Bailey recorded two aces, 13 assists, and four digs for Tioga, while Lily Mesler added nine assists and five digs.
Megan Vance notched five kills, Lani Whitmore chipped in two blocks and three kills, and Megan Shumway added one ace and two blocks in the win.
With their season winding down, the Tigers sits at 14-2 and will host Edison tonight at 6:30 p.m. for their season finale as they look to win their third consecutive contest.
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines capped off their 2022 regular season with a 3-0 sweep over Watkins Glen on Wednesday to move to 15-1 in league play.
Waverly would come out of the gates with an impressive first-set win — completely dominating the set by a score of 25-8.
Watkins Glen would put together a much better effort in set two but ultimately fell 25-18.
Up 2-0, Waverly would win emphatically in the final set and trounced Watkins Glen 25-7 to complete the sweep and finish off their regular season with a bang.
Waverly again showcased their serving prowess and had a total of 31 aces on the night.
Erica Ryck would dissect the Watkins Glen defense serving the ball and racked up an incredible 16 aces during the night to go with her two kills and three digs.
Brilynn Belles would also turn in a solid day serving the volleyball and racked up seven aces while also adding four kills and eight digs.
Michaela Lauper added four aces, two kills, three digs, and a team-high 17 assists.
Peyton Shaw recorded four kills, Ashlen Croft added five kills, Lillie Kirk had three kills, and Maddy Olmsted chipped in three aces and three digs.
With their regular season at an end, the Lady Wolverines sit as the top school in the IAC South Large School Division and will wait to see who they will face in the opening round of sectionals.
Candor 3, S-VE 0
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN— The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team hosted Candor on Wednesday and fell in a 3-0 sweep.
S-VE would keep things close in the first set by scores of 25-18 and 25-19 but fell in both to go down 2-0.
In the third set of play, S-VE would push Candor to the very end but ended up dropping the game 27-25 to fall in a sweep.
S-VE was led by Marah Cooper, who had four aces, five digs, and three kills in the effort.
Cecelia Churey also had a solid night where she recorded two aces, four digs, and nine assists.
Jacqueline Brown notched two aces, and Lilyanah Doolittle added three kills.
S-VE sits with a 9-6 and has just two games left on the schedule.
The Panthers face Odessa-Montour tonight at 7 p.m on the road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.