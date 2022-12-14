BLOOMSBURG — The Athens boys and girls swimming and diving squads had a strong showing at the Blue Jay First Chance Invitational held at Bloomsburg University last weekend.
Overall, the Athens boys placed third as a team with 207 points, while the Lady Wildcats finished in fourth place with 198 points.
Leading the way for the Athens boys was Ethan Hicks, who finished second in the 50 freestyle in 23.72 seconds. Coming in right behind him in third place was teammate Chris DeForest in 23.79 and Ronel Ankam finished eighth in 25.17.
Hicks also placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.24. He was also part of the second-place 200 freestyle relay team along with Ankam, DeForest and Ethan Denlinger. The Wildcat team took the silver with a time of 1:37.32.
The relay team of Hicks, Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest also took third in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.39.
DeForest took fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.01 with teammates Josh Leonard taking fifth and Ryan Gorman finishing in 10th place.
Denlinger finished fifth in the 200 IM and Ankam was sixth in the 100 free.
The Athens boys had several swimmers qualify for districts at the meet with Hicks (50 free, 100 backstroke) Denlinger (200 IM), Ankam (100 free), DeForest (50 free, 100 fly) and Josh Leonard (100 fly) all hitting the qualifying times.
On the girls side of things, Taegan Williams led the way with a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.60. Her teammate, Elizabeth Denlinger, was seventh in 1:04.01.
Williams was also fifth in the 200 free in 2:10.89, while Taylar Fisher was fifth in the 200 IM in 2:37.91.
The Lady Wildcats had several sixth place finishers with Olivia Cheresnowsky in the 50 free with a time of 27.66 and the 100 back in 1:09.60, and Grace Cobb in the 500 free with a time of 6:30.06.
The relay team of Cheresnowsky, Denglinger, Williams and Fisher finished sixth in the 200 medley relay.
In the 200 free relay, Emily Marshall, Olivia Thompson, Denlinger and Macaria Benjamin finished in seventh place.
Denlinger also finished in 10th place in the 100 breaststroke.
Several Lady Wildcats also had two swimmers punch their tickets to districts. Cheresnowsky (50 free, 100 back), Williams (100 free) both made the cut with their times at the invite.
