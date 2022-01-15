Wyalusing rolls over Sayre

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys basketball team jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a 68-37 win over Sayre in Northern Tier League play on Friday night.
The Rams outscored Sayre 19-11 in the second to take a 24-point lead into the break. They would extend that advantage in the second half on their way to a 31-point victory.
Blake Morningstar led the way for the Rams as he finished with 21 points.
Wyalusing would also get 12 points from Grady Cobb, while Kashawn Cameron and Isaiah Way finished with 11 points each in the win.
Abram Bennett added five points and Nolan Oswald chipped in four for the host Rams.
The Redskins would get a game-high 24 points from Dom Fabbri. Kannon VanDuzer added six points, while Josh Arnold, Nick Pellicano and Donovan Wynn had two each and Zack Garrity hit one free throw.
Sayre is set to visit Sullivan County on Monday, while Wyalusing will host Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
Tioga 62, Union Springs 55
UNION SPRINGS — Tioga opened a 16-11 first-quarter lead and held off the Wolves challenge to get the IAC crossover win.
Evan Sickler got the Tigers going early, netting eight of his 15 points in the first eight minutes. Ethan Perry took over from there, knocking down all 24 of his points in the final three quarters.
Union Springs also had a “Dynamic Duo” in Jose Reyes and Damon Brown. Reyes had nine in the second quarter and 11 in the fourth to finish with 24 points. Tioga kept him off the scoreboard in the third period. Brown tallied 21 with nine in the third quarter. As was the case with Reyes in the third, Tioga put the clamps on Brown in the fourth and kept him off the scoreboard in the final frame.
Gavin Fisher added seven points for Tioga with teammates Gavin Gidfrey and Josh Reis netting six and five, respectively.
