Waverly’s Bretz to play football at St. John Fisher

Waverly’s Isaiah Bretz gathered the family for a group photo after officially committing to attend and play football at St. John Fisher in the fall. In the front row, from left, are Isaiah’s grandmother Pat Tappan, Isaiah and Dick Post. In the back row, from left, are Jeff and Linda Cheresnowsky, Bryan Post, Heather Swift and Shari Post.
WAVERLY — For an important decision, making a college choice for area athletes seems to be an emotional thing.
“Just walking on the campus, it’s nice there. Everyone’s nice. They talk to you like they know you,” said Waverly senior Isaiah Bretz of his choice to attend and play football at St. John Fisher University. “The Athens kids are going to be there, and Nate (DeLill) will be there so I have people I know.”
“Competing with them (was good), especially Mason when we were younger. We played Rage basketball together so I know how his work ethic is. Knowing he might be my quarterback someday, it’s going to be nice.”
Bretz also noted that he wouldn’t be where he is today without his extended family — several of whom were on hand for the signing — and Waverly’s coaching staff.
Bretz said he’d major in sports management at St. John Fisher.
“I want to stay around sports but I also want to get into the business side of the world.”
Bretz said he chose St. John Fisher over Utica and Hobart.
“I really liked Hobart’s campus. They were a good one but Fisher stood out to me the most.”
Bretz knows he has a work to do to get on the field at Fisher.
“Coach (Jason) Miller has told me, and I knew, that I have to get a lot faster to play at the next level. The Fisher coaches want me to put on a couple of pounds, too. I’m going to have to hit the weight room and balance that with getting faster, too.”
As far as the team, Bretz said it has a familiar feel.
“It fits in with how Waverly was. We’re a brotherhood here, and I’ve been there three times and they’re all brothers up there. They hang out with each other outside of sports and school. It’s really nice there.”
There’s also already a Wolverine connection with the Cardinals as Waverly senior Ty Beeman’s dad played there.
St. John Fisher is 60-46 over the last 10 seasons (the program shut down for 2020) under coach Paul Vosburgh.
“Coach Vosburgh has been there for a while and I know I’ll be good under his (tutelage) ... He’s the winningest coach in the Empire 8.”
Bretz said that Fisher has about 3,000 students, making it a good fit.
“There aren’t as many things to do around here (as at Fisher), but it’s still like home.”
He added that in 20 minutes you can be in the middle of Rochester.
“There’s stuff to do around there. It’ll definitely be different, but I’ll get used to it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.