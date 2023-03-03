Waverly’s Bretz to play football at St. John Fisher

Waverly’s Isaiah Bretz gathered the family for a group photo after officially committing to attend and play football at St. John Fisher in the fall. In the front row, from left, are Isaiah’s grandmother Pat Tappan, Isaiah and Dick Post. In the back row, from left, are Jeff and Linda Cheresnowsky, Bryan Post, Heather Swift and Shari Post.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

Recommended for you

Load comments