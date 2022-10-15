CANTON — The Canton Warriors erupted for 21 points in the first quarter against the Athens Wildcats.
The Wildcat defense responded and held Canton scoreless for the remainder of the game. But, Canton’s defense stymied the Wildcat offense for all four quarters, shutting them out for the 21-0 win.
Canton opened the game by scoring on their first three drives.
The Warriors received the opening kickoff and immediately found success running the ball.
They only needed seven rushes to move the ball from their own 35 to the endzone.
Holden Ward, Riley Parker, and Weston Bellows each had a carry for more than a dozen yards on The drive.
Parker got the touchdown with a two-yard run.
Bellows broke free for a 58-yard touchdown on the third play of Canton’s second drive. Midway into the first, Canton was running away with a 14-0 lead.
A trick play jump-started Canton’s third drive. Ward pitched the ball to Michael Davis who then completed a 38-yard pass to Hudson Ward.
The play set the Warriors up with first and ten on The Athens 24-yard line. Six rushes later, Austin Allen crossed the goal line for a third touchdown. Bailey Ferguson converted all three extra points, giving Canton a daunting 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Three different backs scored on the three consecutive drives. Canton running back Weston Bellows explained his comfort in sharing carries with his teammates.
“I don’t think it really matters who’s getting the carries.,” Bellows said. “It’s more about if we are scoring or not.”
By the second quarter, Canton’s offense began to sputter and Athens found its defensive footing.
Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist lamented “We just started getting some penalties, kind of threw us out of our rhythm. We were in a good rhythm. Just weren’t sharp on offense.”
Head coach Jack Young reflected after the game.
“It’s tough playing these guys. They’re really, really good,” he said. “I think we might have played a little like deer in the headlights in the first quarter. But, then we woke up and our defense played really phenomenal.”
Athens held Canton to 131 total yards of offense after the first quarter.
The defenses dominated the remainder of the game. Sechrist complimented his defense after
the game. “Our defense played really well. That’s a team [Athens] that scores lots of points on a lot of people. They (Canton’s defense) were in some bad positions sometimes and held.”
Canton’s interior pressure wreaked havoc on the Athens offensive attack, holding it to under 100 yards of offense. Running backs struggled to find openings and pressure made long passes almost an impossibility.
Athens was relegated to the short passing game.
Both head coaches look to apply lessons learned from the game to future games.
Sechrist appreciated the test his team faced. “It’s good for us to play a team like Athens who has some older kids and is a good football team. We need to see that.”
Young sees an opportunity for growth in his team as well.
“There are no moral victories here,” he said. “I am just glad that we showed up and fought. This was as physical of a second half of football as I’ve seen in a long time. If we can take the positives and learn from the negatives, and be better next week, we are going to learn from this.”
