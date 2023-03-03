Athens' Bradley, Tioga's Lamb qualify for D3 nationals By PAT McDONALD Executive Sports Editor editor Mar 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROANOKE — A pair of local wrestlers will be heading to the NCAA Division III Championships in Roanoke, Virginia next weekend after strong performances at their regional tournaments.Athens graduate and former Pennsylvania state champion Gavin Bradley placed third in the 125-pound bracket at Northeast Regionals for Castleton University to punch his ticket to nationals.Bradley is the first-ever true freshman wrestler from Castleton to qualify for the national tournament.The Athens grad faced off with NCAA No. 1 Joziah Fry of Johnson and Wales in the semifinals. He would lose by fall to drop into the consolation bracket.Bradley faced off with Williams' David Yeh and would pick up a 11-2 major decision to earn a spot in the third-place match.With a spot at nationals on the line, Bradley secured a 7-2 victory over NYU's Taisei Karachi and punched his ticket to Roanoke.Tioga grad Austin Lamb finished second at 165 pounds in the Mideast Regionals to earn his way to the national tournament.Lamb picked up three decisions on his way to the 165-pound title match.In the final, the Tioga grad dropped a 4-0 decision to The College of New Jersey's Nick Saco.Athens grad Chris Horton placed seventh at 141 pounds and missed out on a trip to nationals.The national tournament is set for March 10 and 11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. 