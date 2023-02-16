HARRISBURG, Pa. — For trout anglers in Pennsylvania, it’s a rite of spring, and a signal that another season of fishing is about to begin.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has announced its trout stocking schedule for the spring, with trucks rolling next month and, when it’s all said and done about 3.2 million trout will be stocked in Keystone State waters.
Those numbers include about 2.3 million rainbow trout; 707,000 browns, and 168,000 brook trout.
Anglers will again this year have an excellent chance to catch large, trophy-sized trout. The commission will stock about 70,000 brood fish, which are 2½-year-old and 3½-year-old trout of 14-20 inches. About 70% of those fish will be stocked into streams and lakes during the preseason prior to opening day of trout season, and 30% will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings.
The commission will also stock about 14,000 golden rainbow trout, a popular hybrid featuring golden-orange. Approximately 80% of the goldens will be planted ahead of the statewide April 1 opener.
In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups across the state will add another one million trout to waters open to public angling throughout the year.
The commission will again welcome volunteers to assist with the stockings.
Here is the stocking schedule this spring for waters in Bradford and Sullivan counties:
• Bradford County: Cooks Pond: March 18, April 24; Gaylord Creek: April 25; Little Schrader Creek: March 13; Mountain Lake: May 5; North Branch Sugar Creek: March 3, April 7; Schrader Creek: March 13, April 24, May 8; South Branch Towanda Creek: March 1; South Creek: April 7; Sugar Creek: March 3, April 7; Sunfish Pond: March 25, April 19, May 8; Towanda Creek: March 1, April 24, April 27; Tuscarora Creek: March 21, April 28; Wysox Creek: March 21, April 28.
• Sullivan County: Elk Creek: March 29, April 17; Hoagland Branch: March 29, April 17, May 1; Hunters Lake: March 2, April 11, May 1; Kings Creek: March 29; Little Loyalsock Creek: March 27, April 28; Loyalsock Creek: March 30, April 10, May 3’ Mil Creek: April 17; Muncy Creek: March 17, April 20; North Branch Mehoopany Creek: March 13, April 21; Schrader Creek: April 24; West Branch Fishing Creek: March 31, May 2.
