ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats crowned three champions and finished in second place at a team at their annual Jarvis Tournament on Saturday.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley, Kaden Setzer and Jake Courtney all brought home titles for the Wildcats. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Devan Beach also captured a title.
Bradley captured the 120-pound title after cruising to a 12-2 major decision over Xavier Dejesus-Remchick of Canisteo-Greenwood in what was a battle of former state runner-ups.
Setzer earned the 138-pound crown with a pin of Wilson’s Tristan Minnich in 1:30.
In the 145-pound final, Courtney needed just 54 seconds to pin C-G’s Beau Zeh as he captured the title.
Beach was a winner by fall in 1:15 over C-G’s Jacob Evingham as he won the 189-pound title.
Waverly’s Braeden Hills finished second at 152 pounds. He would fall to C-G’s Braidon Woodward in the final.
The Wolverines also got a second-place finish from Ty Beeman and Troy Beeman was third in the 215-pound weight class.
Athens’ Josh Nittinger was second at 285 pounds. Karter Rude was third at 160 pounds and Colin Rosh was third at 189 pounds for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats got fourth-place performances from Mason Vanderpool (126) and Cameron Whitmarsh (172).
Canisteo-Greenwood racked up 225 points to win the team title with the host Wildcats second at 158.5 points. West Scranton was third with Corning fourth and Falconer fifth. Waverly was seventh and SVEC came home in eighth.
