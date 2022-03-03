Missing a ‘family reunion'

Paula and I missed a family reunion of sorts last month in Nashville, Tenn., strapped to the house on the hill following Paula’s positive COVID test, almost assuredly a product of our trip to the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg a week earlier.
She’s doing fine, having fought off cold-like symptoms, while I somehow continued to test negative despite weaving my way through the same crowds at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
This “family reunion” wasn’t a gathering of seldom-seen cousins, aunts and uncles, but an annual meeting of our turkey-hunting “family” at the National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual Convention and Sport Show, held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It’s a three-day event where we connect with scores of fellow hunters and conservationists, where there’s no explanation needed for the obsession we all have with turkeys and turkey hunting, where we all understand how this seemingly unimportant bird has become such an important part of our lives.
It was, for us, the second straight year without the NWTF gathering, the 2021 event having been canceled due to the pandemic and associated restrictions on gathering.
Last year we understood. Everyone was in the same predicament.
This year, however, hurt.
It was painful enough having the 2021 convention scrapped, but this year my turkey-hunting brother, Dave (Moose) Conklin of Sayre, was making his first appearance on the national turkey calling stage, competing in the friction division after having qualified by virtue of winning the New York state title last fall. I texted him regularly, and watched his rock-solid performance online, but it just wasn’t the same as being there. Moose didn’t qualify for the finals, but he will be back I’m sure.
Beyond that, we missed doing what we always do at the NWTF bash: meeting turkey-hunting friends from across the country; playing with and ultimately buying more turkey calls that we don’t need but just can’t resist, lured by either their looks or their sound, or both; eating barbecue on Broadway in downtown Nashville before visiting the Ernest Tubb Record Shop; hitting the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Paula, not a country music fan, usually passes on this leg of the journey); and listening to the finest turkey callers in the world compete in various divisions.
While those literally not in tune with turkey hunting or calling may reach for the Advil upon hearing the symphony of calls within the sport show or at the competitions, serious turkey hunters – and there may not be any other kind – listen intently for the slightest bobble, the kind that would likely be ignored by an approaching gobbler but not by the critical judges. For sure, wild turkeys don’t sound nearly as good as these callers.
Lacking a better analogy, it’s not unlike listening to an orchestra with a discriminating ear, or participating in a wine-tasting competition where your taste buds are the judge.
It’s an exhausting three days, and we say our goodbyes late Saturday night, after re-living past spring gobbler hunts and outlining our plans for the coming season, which typically include hunts in multiple states, perhaps finishing off a Grand Slam by taking the final of the four sub-species (Eastern, Osceola, Merriam’s and Rio Grande).
We hit the road early Sunday morning, some by vehicle, some through the air. We’re tired but content, bringing home more memories, more calls and other gear, and having met more friends.
It’s always great seeing the “family.”
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com
