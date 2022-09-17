WELLSBORO — In a game where flags rained from the sky like rain, the Athens Wildcats weathered the storm as they took down the Wellsboro Hornets 23-13 on Friday night.
“I think both teams set a record tonight,” Athens Head Coach Jack Young joked. “I just said to them, you got to win sloppy sometimes, but the penalties were probably a bit out of control, but it is what it is.”
The two teams would combine for 23 flags for 215 yards of penalties with both teams struggling to maintain drives throughout.
Wellsboro (0-4) would open things up on their first drive of the game with a nine-play, 45-yard drive with quarterback Conner Adams capping things off with a two-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.
But from that point on, it was the Wildcat defense who stiffened up and took control of the game.
“I told the guys that they were prepared for this,” Young said. “We weren’t executing, yeah they got one in, but then we bought in.”
The Wildcats (3-1) would keep the Hornets’ offense at bay for the remainder of the half, giving the Athens offense a chance to even things up.
With just five minutes left in the half, the Wildcats’ offense would put together a seven-play, 64-yard drive that found paydirt.
Senior quarterback Mason Lister would even the score at seven with 5:03 left in the half on a 25-yard dime to Luke Horton down the left sideline.
The game would go into halftime knotted up, but Athens would come out of the locker room ready to roll and take control of the game.
“We talked about getting the ball out of our hands and eating up the field,” Young said of his halftime adjustments. “Using the field, and taking what they were going to give us, and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”
The Wildcats would come out with a much more pass-heavy approach in the third quarter, and it paid off.
Lister would orchestrate a long drive, highlighted by four completions to get the ball down to the Wellsboro 1-yard line.
He would do the rest from there as he scored on a QB sneak, and after converting the two-point conversion on a fake-field-goal-pass from Horton to Glenn Romberger, the Wildcats would take their first lead of the night with just 41 seconds left in the third quarter at 15-7.
The defense would continue to keep Wellsboro at bay, and Kolson Keathley would pick off a Wellsboro pass attempt that set up Athens deep in Wellsboro territory at the 32-yard line.
Caleb Nichols would take advantage as he scampered in for a 17-yard touchdown.
Wellsboro would put a late scare into Athens, storming down the field and scoring on a 19-yard touchdown from Adams to Marek Mascho.
Lister would lead the way in a physical contest, completing 16 of 23 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 15 yards and a touchdown as well.
Nichols would add 43 yards on the ground with a touchdown and 43 yards receiving as well. Horton would lead the receivers, corralling five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Though the offense clicked in the second half, it was the defense who stole the show for Athens.
They held Wellsboro to just 218 yards on 52 plays and forced one key turnover late in the game.
“I’m super proud of our defense and (them) buying into the game plan,” Young said of his defensive unit.
The Wildcats now have another big test on their slate as they will travel to take on the Troy Trojans (4-0) next Friday at 7 p.m.
