WALTON – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor was simply overmatched in its game at Walton Saturday afternoon. Giving up a ton of weight across the lines, the Eagles were unable to “hold that line” and dropped a 60-32 Section IV Football Conference Division V contest.
Walton’s big backs – Kamrin Stanton (14 carries, 100 yards, 1 touchdown) and Anthony McClenon (14-84-3) were joined by Seth Hunter (10-86-1) to lead a ground game that churned out 325 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries.
“Physically they outmatched us,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “They just came out and did what they do and what we thought they were going to do. They executed and we didn’t.”
Walton’s first score came after a high snap on a punt that gave the Warriors, who had fumbled the ball away on their first series, a reprieve with a first down at the Eagles’ 5-yard line. McClennin had his first TD two plays later and QB Ransom Dutcher added the two-point conversion.
SVEC answered with a nice drive.
Starting at the 40-yard line – Walton’s longest kickoff went to SVEC’s 24, but most were well short of that – and three Pavel Jofre touches put the ball at Walton’s 34-yard line. Eagles’ quarterback Jacek Teribury covered that distance with 4:51 to go in the first period. Jofre ran in the two-point conversion and the game was tied at 8-8.
Then the Warriors’ size advantage seemed to take over. Two short TD runs by McClennon and one by Hunter made it 30-8 with five minutes left in the first half.
Refusing to fold, SVEC stayed in the game. Teribury opened the ensuing drive with a 14-yard toss to Hunter Harmon and finished it with a 34-yard hookup with the same man. Teribury escaped a big rush to run in the two-point conversion and get within two scores.
They didn’t stay there long as Dutcher stunned the Eagles with a 42-yard TD pass to big tight end Colby Phraner. McClenon added the two-point PAT to make the halftime score 38-16.
Walton added a Stanton TD out of the half, and things looked bleak when Teribury went out with an injury.
Then the Eagles stunned the Warriors with a most improbable TD when, after his team had lost 20 yards in two plays, Harmon, in at QB for Teribury, connected with Parker Robinson on a nice 79-yard TD pass that just made it over the outstretched hand of a defensive back.
“We have a lot of guys banged up and some kids out sick,” said Chaffee. “It’s next man up. Hunter Harmon has a good arm and made a nice pass.”
Dutcher connected with Pharmer again from 19 yards out and Eddie Salimbangon scored from the 1-yard line before SVEC ended the scoring with a 54-yard Robinson run and the conversion run.
“We have some athletes on our team and we showed some signs of life with guys making some plays,” said Chaffee. “We scored some which was a positive take-away, but we have to get better on defense and the offensive line didn’t play well up front. Their defensive line is very good and just came and got it all day long.”
The Eagles finished with 161 yards — 16 on the ground due to 13 negative —yardage plays.
SVEC will take the week to heal and will visit Delhi at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
