CICERO — On Black Friday, the Tioga Tigers will be 12 miles away from the building they’ve been working to get to for two years now. That of course is the Carrier Dome — and with a win today, the Tigers punch their ticket to the elusive Class D state championship game.
Tioga reached the state semifinal match after a win last week for the ninth time in 10 tries, but this game is the one that gives them a bit of trouble. Since 2011, they are 1-7 in this game, with their last loss coming in the 2019 state semifinal game against Clymer/Sherman/Panama by a score of 28-27, a game that the current seniors still use as motivation for this season.
“It’s a huge motivation,” said Tioga head coach Nick Aiello. “These guys were sophomores, and they got a taste of it. They got a taste of high-level competition as young guys. Now, they’re seniors, and with missing a chance last year, I feel all year long they’ve understood what their goal was, and what they had to do.”
One thing to note is that this will only be Tioga’s third time playing a team from Section V in their run. The western region is usually dominated by Section VI, but the Tigers have gone against the Section V winner twice before. The first was their first appearance in the round in 2011, and their most recent was in 2015, when they beat Bishop Kearney and eventually won the school’s only state title.
Today, the Tigers will take on Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. The team is made of two schools that have a storied tradition in Section IV, but no state titles. Oakfield/Alabama won sectional titles in the eight-man division in 2018 and 2019, before being the combined with Elba last spring.
With less than 20 games under their belt as a program, they have already reached the game that could punch their ticket to the big one.
On the offensive-end, OAE has a lot of playmakers. In fact, They often look like a mirror image of Tioga in all facets.
The Aggies have a bruising running back in Gaige Armbrewster, but they also have the firepower to throw the ball around if they need to just like the Tigers.
Armbrewster has pounded his way to over 1,500 yards on the ground this season to go along with 17 touchdowns. Noah Currier, the other running back, shows just as much productivity in the offense, if not more.
With 12 touchdowns on the ground, he also has over 600 yards. He is also a major threat at the receiver position out of their loaded backfield. He has over 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Their quarterback, Bodie Hyde, plays a similar playstyle to sophomore Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis. That means he can throw the accurate passes down the field while having the ability to do it with his legs as well.
Hyde has over 700 passing yards on the season and nine touchdowns. On the ground, he has over 500 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his Wing-T offense.
His most recent game in the Far West Regional was an impressive one through the air. He completed three touchdown passes on just six completions to go for 184 passing yards in a win over Randolph.
“They are a Wing-Team,” Aiello noted. “They hang their hat on a buck sweep and that sets up their whole offense. It’s a tough offense to defend, especially when a team has talented athletes, and OAE has those. They have two really good guards they pull to lead the sweep, and the majority of their run plays.”
The Aggies pose a number of problems on the defensive side of the football as well as they come into the contest giving up just 11.6 points per game.
Randolph came in as one of the best offensive teams in the state last week, and OAE held them to 22 points, which was the most the Aggies gave up all season.
“Their base is a 4-4,” said Aiello. “Up front, they are very strong, and they have a very good strong-side defensive end. They also have a tall weak-side defensive end who is very good with his hands. They mix in a lot of blitzes, and a lot of stuff off the edge with their defensive end and linebacker. They’ll also drop into some different defensive fronts they’ve shown throughout the season.”
Tioga’s offense obviously runs through Emmett Wood, and the Aggies will get a taste of that. Wood comes into the game with 1,769 yards with 28 touchdowns on the season. Last week the Tigers standout broke the 7,000 yard mark for his career.
Gavin Godfrey, also a great back, has 723 yards in the ground this season with seven touchdowns. Bellis, the dual threat quarterback, has 576 yards on the ground.
Through the air, he has completed 32 passes on 60 attempts to account for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns without being intercepted once this season.
His top target this year through the air is Valentino Rossi with four touchdowns on just seven receptions to go for 247 yards. Following closely behind is Evan Sickler with five receptions on 207 yards and two scores. Cobe Whitmore has nine catches this year.
OAE comes into the game 12-0, the most wins out of any Class D team in New York State, as they took advantage of week zero this season. The Aggies are a solid team all around, and the Tigers might need a similar start as last week to create a solid foundation.
Tioga’s average margin of victory this season is 39.3 points per game, and on paper this certainly looks like their biggest test yet. Don’t be surprised if this one is a tight ball game from start to finish, as all teams remaining in the bracket are tough and undefeated.
“Every team in Class D is undefeated, which means they’re all good,” said Aiello. “You have four teams trying to punch their ticket to the Dome, so you’re going to see the best out of everybody.”
The state semifinal game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. today at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Tickets will need to be purchased online at www.gofan.co/nysphsaa as they will not be sold at the gate.
