TIOGA CENTER — After seeing its lead slip away in the second half, the Tioga girls basketball team was able to hold on and pull away late for a 30-22 win over Candor.
The Lady Tigers played aggressive defense in the first half — holding Candor to one point in the first quarter and three in the second — to take an 18-4 lead into halftime.
Julia Bellis paced Tioga with nine first-half points.
Candor began chipping away at Tioga’s lead by opening the third quarter on an 8-2 run to make the score 20-12.
The teams then traded two baskets to end the quarter with Tioga ahead 24-17.
“I think our intensity kind of slowed down,” Tioga coach Stephanie Hills said. “We thought we had a big enough gap to be able to carry the game over, so we stopped rebounding and slacked off a little bit on defense. But they were able to bring it back and help us continue to keep the lead and keep scoring.”
Candor’s Pearl Ricardo opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to four points, but Reese Howey bumped it back up to six on the ensuing possession.
Howey finished the game with seven points, and also pulled down 14 rebounds, as well as four steals and two blocks.
The Tioga defense stepped up from there and held Candor without a field goal for the remainder of the game.
Brooke Wilcox made a pair of free throws to make the score 26-22, and Hills took a timeout with 2:05 left in the contest.
“I just needed to remind them that they needed to settle down, that we had the lead and needed to use as much time as possible so (Candor) didn’t have an advantage against us,” Hills said. “We needed to control the ball.”
Tioga pushed its lead back to six points and Bellis knocked down a pair of free throws, extending it to eight and put the game away with less than a minute to go.
“I feel like most of our season has been that we’re struggling to either get a lead or keep a lead and hold on to it,” Hills said. “To come out and keep that lead as they were cutting close was really nice.”
Bellis finished with a game-high 15 points, and also pulled down 16 rebounds along with three steals.
Ricardo led Candor with nine points, and Wilcox had eight.
Abby Foley added seven points for Tioga.
Abby Foley, Gabby Foley and Howey all tallied four steals to share the team lead.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is a game on the road against Groton at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Spencer-Van Etten 59, Newfield 17
SPENCER — The host Lady Panthers raced out to a 13-6 first-quarter lead, made it 27-8 by the half, and eased home with a big win in IAC play Tuesday night.
Hannah Martinez led the way for S-VE with 16 points and five steals. Abby Bunce added 14 points and seven rebounds and Rhianna Lawrence finished with 12 points and four boards.
Also for S-VE, Sophia Dutra packaged eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals; and Marah Cooper had five boards and three assists.
Issy Robins led Newfield with 14 points.
S-VE will host Marathon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Candor 51, Tioga 33
CANDOR — Earlier this season Candor broke out to a 20-point lead on Tioga only to have to fight for the win at the end.
Tuesday night, the Indians weren’t about to allow a repeat of that scenario.
Candor broke out to a 20-6 first period lead on the Tigers on the way to a 51-33 home win in IAC play.
As it had done the first time around, Candor increased its lead by halftime, this time by a 33-17 margin.
Tuesday night, though, the Indians refused to allow the Tigers to make a charge, winning the second half 18-16.
William Zimmer did nearly all of his damage in the first 16 minutes. The senior guard scored seven points in the first quarter and eight in the second on the way to a 21-point night.
Nick Thomas added 10 points for the Indians with Hunter Haynes and Zebulun Soper adding six points each.
For Tioga, Evan Sickler had seven second-quarter points and netted 11 of his team-high 15 in the middle two periods. Ethan Perry netted 11 points.
Tioga will host Groton at 6 p.m. on Friday.
