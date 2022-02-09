TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga boys basketball team celebrated its senior night with a 58-44 win over Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday night.
Evan Sickler scored the Tigers’ first eight points to help Tioga build an 11-0 lead and force S-VE to take a timeout three minutes into the game.
Sickler finished with a game-high 28 points.
The Panthers came out of the timeout and quickly erased the deficit.
Logan Jewell hit a shot at the buzzer to give S-VE an 18-17 lead after one quarter.
Tioga coach Brian Card was not happy, to say the least.
“We started off high, playing really intense defense, got the ball out in transition, and we got some really easy shots. We were playing on our adrenaline,” Card said. “We got that lead, and our kids started to relax a little bit.”
The Tioga defense buckled down in the second quarter, and hit a buzzer beater of their own to go into halftime with a 33-31 lead.
“They’re a young team — there’s four sophomores — so I got on them to play harder on defense and it will transition to easier shots on offense, and they responded,” Card said.
The Tigers continued to play strong defense in the second half, and held S-VE to five points in the third quarter while scoring 16.
“(Tioga) got really hot. They have really good shooters. Sickler is really tough. He had 19 in the first half, which made it a really tough game, and the cast around him is really good,” S-VE coach Cliff Pierce said. “They’re a big, physical team. They’re not like gigantic six-foot-eight guys, but they’re physical. Sometimes it’s hard for us sometimes to overcome that size advantage.”
And while the Tigers offense was hot, the Panthers offense went cold, and Pierce pinpointed the reason.
“Our kids usually play hard, and they usually play well together. We had one quarter — the third quarter — where we came out and didn’t really play a team basketball game. It was more of an individual game than anything else, and I think that hurt us,” he said. “Toward the end, we started to pick it up and work a little bit more together, but it was a little too late to really make a big comeback.”
Pierce believes his players can get back into playing team basketball, even though it did not happen on Tuesday.
“We need to start working harder together as one. I always talk about five as one, and today we didn’t really play that way. They’re more than capable of playing that way, and they’re really good at playing that way,” he said. “They’ve been together a long time and are good at playing as a five as one team, but it hurt us tonight playing a little bit one-sided.”
An S-VE comeback was lingering in the back of Card’s head, especially because he had already watched one double-digit lead evaporate.
“When we got up 10 in the fourth quarter, I was worried about that happening again,” he said.
But, his team held on and pulled away for the victory.
“It was awesome of those guys. They showed composure, held their heads up and continued to play hard,” Card said of the final stretch. “We have four sophomores and three seniors, so to be able to be that young and hold your composure shows great strides that we’ve made this season. Hopefully that can continue into the future.”
That future has the potential to be very bright thanks to the three seniors that got to leave their final home game with a win.
“These seniors are the hardest workers I think I’ve had since I’ve been coaching here,” Card said. “They work hard, they listen, they want to do well and they want to be coached. For them to get a win in their last home game is awesome for them.”
After Sickler’s 28 points, Ethan Perry was next for Tioga with 10 points, while Casey Stoughton and Josh Reis each scored six.
Markus Brock and Tyler Doster each scored 16 points for S-VE in the loss.
Tioga will close out the regular season on the road against Odessa-Montour at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and S-VE will host Moravia at the same time.
Waverly 69, TAE 16
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Waverly boys basketball team cruised to a 69-16 road win over Thomas A. Edison on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines got out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter and led 44-8 at halftime.
Liam Traub was Waverly’s leading scorer with 18 points and Joey Tomasso had 14.
Jake Benjamin added seven points and also pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.
Davis Croft corralled seven boards and scored six points, while Tyler Talada had six along with three points.
“We switched to a new defense that we haven’t played much, and played it very well,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “I wondered if they would come out with the energy they needed and they did that.”
Waverly will host Chenango Forks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Judson said the Wolverines may add a game next week.
