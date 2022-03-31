DEC unveils fishing regs changes
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has unveiled a series of fishing regulations changes that take effect April 1.
Officials said the changes, which came after a public comment period, should “make fishing New York’s waters less complicated and easier to understand.”
DEC adopted more conservative harvest regulations for sunfish to protect populations from overharvest and increased the minimum size limit for crappie to 10 inches to improve the stability and size structure of populations. The state also placed experimental regulations on 11 waters to determine if larger sunfish can be produced under a 15-fish-per-day harvest limit and an eight-inch minimum size limit.
Other changes include:
• new statewide regulation for rainbow, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds. The season will now be open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than two longer than 12 inches” harvest rule
• statewide Atlantic salmon regulations that will allow for a year-round open season
• ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York unless specifically prohibited with the exception of Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties where previous rules remain
• new, specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include: May 1 for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge; June 1 for muskellunge. DEC will allow muskie fishing beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips; and June 15 for largemouth and smallmouth bass.
• a five-fish daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake
———
West Virginia deer kill dips
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the recently completed hunting seasons fell slightly compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.
Hunters killed 105,278 deer last year, a 1.5% drop from the 106,861 deer taken in 2020, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release..
The DNR said hunters harvested more than 42,000 bucks during the traditional buck firearm season, 31,000 were taken by bows and crossbows, nearly 28,000 antlerless deer were shot during all firearm seasons, and nearly 3,600 deer were harvested by muzzleloader hunters. In addition, 633 deer were taken with primitive bow and rifles during the Mountaineer Heritage season.
———
Florida officials kill aggressive gator
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officials have killed a nearly 12-foot alligator that swam within inches of a frightened paddleboarder in a popular state park during an encounter in September recorded on video that went viral.
The male alligator – 11 feet, 10 inches long – was shot one evening near dusk last month by a trapper contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to agency records.
The alligator had been a popular curiosity among kayakers and paddleboarders in Silver Springs State Park, where it was often seen lounging in the sun along the banks of the Silver River. The park – home to alligators, large turtles, manatees and even a colony of monkeys – enforces a no-swimming rule.
Agency spokesperson Tammy Sapp confirmed that the alligator killed Feb. 22 was the same one seen in startling videos and photographs in the fall swimming near a paddleboarder who pushed it away with her paddle. In the videos, it hissed loudly at the paddleboarder and opened its mouth, baring its large teeth and a powerful jaw.
Wildlife experts said the alligator’s behavior suggested other people had been illegally feeding the animal, and it probably began associating paddlers with food.
“There was only one alligator of this size in the area,” Sapp wrote in an email.
———
L.L. Bean thrives during pandemic
FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A greater interest in the outdoors during the pandemic helped to drive double-digit revenue growth for L.L. Bean, allowing the board to provide a healthy bonus for workers.
Sales grew by 14% during the retailer’s 2021 fiscal year, the biggest gain since 1993, and a cash bonus of 12% was awarded to workers, officials said.
“We had a fantastic year,” CEO Steve Smith told The Associated Press. He praised workers for their resilience in dealing with the pandemic, supply-chain issues and other challenges.
Smith said the company bet on strong performance and increased the volume of orders from vendors as shoppers began snapping up outdoors gear at the start of the pandemic.
“People clearly reconnected to the outdoors, and the outdoors became a critical component in people’s lives,” he said.
The company boasted double-digit growth categories including active clothing and athleisure; outerwear and active footwear; camping and hiking; winter sports; and travel.
All told, the company recorded sales of $1.8 billion, a new record, building on last year’s 5% growth, officials said.
The board shared the wealth with workers who received a 20% bonus – 12% in cash and 8% in 401k contributions, officials said. All 5,500 full- and part-time employees qualify for the bonus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.