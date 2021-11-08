ENDWELL – The Waverly girls swimming team competed in the Class B Section IV championships on Saturday. Eighth-grade sensation Mira Kittle has led the Wolverines in the pool all year, and produced impressive finishes at the sectional meet, including three second-place finishes.
The team overall swam well against great competition to finish the meet 4th in the section out of eight schools. Finishing above the Wolverines were Oneonta, Chenango Valley, and champion Maine-Endwell, respectively.
“Our girls did exceptionally well,” said Amy Steck. “They landed in fourth place for overall team points with a total of seven girls who qualified to compete.”
Junior Sophia Desisti also had an impressive day in the water as she recorded four top-five finishes. The two paired up together in an impressive race in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Along with Willow Sharpsteen and Lourden Benjamin, the team recorded a time of 1:48.62, which was good for ninth-best in school history.
Along with a good relay finish, Kittle also turned in a personal record in the 50-yard freestyle event. Her short bursts of speed landed her fifth all-time in program history for a time of 25.94 seconds in the second-place finish.
Desisti also recorded another top 10 finish in program history in the individual category, swimming well in the 100-yard freestyle event. Her time came out at 58.55 seconds, which was good for fifth.
Desisti and Kittle teamed up for another good finish in a relay as well. This time it was in the 200-yard medley along with Benjamin and Delaney Vascoe. The team pulled together a time of 2:03.63, which was good for second on the day.
In one of the later events, the Wolverines were also represented well in the 200-yard IM. Benjamin finished fourth with a time of 2:31.78, while Sharpsteen ended in eighth-place with a time of 2:45.42.
With the fourth-place finish as a team the Lady Wolverines now end their fall 2021 swimming season.
