SAYRE — Hosting the first round of the NTL Showcase Showdown, Sayre hung with heavily-favored Wellsboro for a half Thursday night before the Hornets pulled away for a 75-43 win.
The Hornets will play North Penn-Mansfield, a 65-34 winner over Canton in the other first round game, in the finals. That game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield University.
After Wellsboro’s Cameron Brought and Sayre’s Karter Green traded baskets to open the game, Wellsboro went on a seven-point run. Sayre matched Wellsboro point for point throughout the rest of the period.
Wellsboro went up 11 early in the second quarter but the Redskins closed to within nine — at 25-16 — by the end of the half.
“I was very happy with the first half,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward. “Being down nine when we’re not hitting shots — I’ll take that all day long.”
A personal four-point run by Caden Smith, followed by a four-point Hayes Campbell run put the Hornets up 35-18.
Wellsboro continued to pull away to lead 46-24 with a quarter to go. The key for Wellsboro was an 8-2 advantage on the glass in the period.
“Coming out in the second half, they we moving the ball well around the perimeter,” said Ward. “That second swing to the wing when they dumped it down inside was killing us. When you lose the first two minutes by 10, it’s hard to come back.”
Sayre attempted to get back in the game by putting Wellsboro at the free throw line but the Hornets hit 22 of 31 from the charity stripe in the quarter.
Limited to nine through three quarters, Jackson Hubbard scored 14 in the fourth and led Sayre with 23 points, adding five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Nick Pellicano added four points and five boards for Sayre. Karter Green chipped in five points with Zack Garrity netting three points and Hudson Trump matching Dalton Forest with two points each.
Peyton McClure popped in 18 points to lead four players in double digits and Cameron Brought added 15 points and seven boards. Hayes Campbell added 14 points and Conner Adams finished with 13 points.
Also for Wellsboro, Aaron Kirk scored five points, Caden Smith and Ian Hoose netted four points each and Luke Rothermel had two points.
