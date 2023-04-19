ATHENS — Athens Wildcat standout swimmers Taylar Fisher and Teagan Williams will be taking their talents to Misricordia in the fall.
Athens girls coach Shauntel Place says that the ladies have had swimming at the next level in their minds for years.
“I’ve coached these girls since they were eight years old. It’s great. They’ve worked for it. They’ve wanted it since they were little,” said Place. “They both love the sport intensely and fiercely, and I think they’re going to do awesome.”
Place said that Fisher and Williams have been close since they were young.
“They’ve never had arguments. Each has her own set of friends, but when they’re in the pool and swimming together and talking about the team they’ve been together forever.”
Place also said she feels they’re ready.
The Misericordia program is strong. The Cougars were 10-0 in dual meets this season — by some very lopsided scores — and placed third of 14 teams in the league championships. It sounds like this could be a hard team to carve out your niche.
Not so fast.
“They have different personalities when it comes to swimming — completely different — but it’s going to help and they’re ready for it all,” Place said.
Misericordia felt like home to Fisher
For many, there’s a certain sense of comfort when thinking of home. When you aren’t home, if the place where you are feels like home the comfort level rises.
For Fisher, that “homey” feeling hit when she stepped on the Misericordia campus.
“It really felt like home when I walked onto the campus,” Fisher said. “Everybody said that everybody knows everybody and the professors really care there because it’s a smaller school.”
Fisher, who will be working toward a physical therapy career over the next six years, was impressed when she did an overnight with the team.
“It was very comfortable. Nobody seemed like they were out to get each other, even if they were in the same event so that was really nice. Everybody was super supportive and it felt like that was the right fit for me.”
Physical therapy was on Fisher’s mind for many years.
“When I was younger I knew I wanted to go into the medical field and maybe work with athletes. My dad used to be an athletic trainer so I knew that side from him,” Fisher explained. “I figured that really wasn’t something I wanted to do so I started looking into PT. I shadowed a pediatric PT and thought ‘huh … this is similar to what I wanted to do.’”
Fisher said that she would be able to complete the entire process there.
“I’ll get my bachelors’ degree in psychology halfway through my senior year and then it’s a 2 1/2-year doctorate program after that.”
She said the time was worth it.
“Because I’m in it from my freshman year I don’t have to reapply, which is the other nice thing about the school.”
As far as swimming, Fisher is confident she’ll be OK.
“In college I think I’ll do very decent,” said Fisher. “From the girls I’ve talked with, I think I’m kind of in the middle. I won’t be at the very top but I won’t be at the bottom.”
Fisher said the plan is to have her swim the IM, some butterfly and maybe freestyle. Those are the events the two graduating seniors specialized in for the Cougs so spots are available in those events.
Misericordia was always on Williams’ short list
Life can be a bit easier when you know what you want to do with it.
For Teagan Williams, the recruiting and chosen career path meshed perfectly.
“I was recruited by Misericordia and it was always on my list for nursing,” said Williams. “I went down for a visit and the campus was really nice. I went again when school was in session and got to sit in on a class.”
Williams said that it was the team that was the clincher.
“What really sold it for me was meeting the team. I loved how everyone was connected and everyone had such a great relationship. I met with them for three hours and I felt like part of the team. That’s really important for me, especially for swimming. I knew I wanted to swim there before I even got tom sit in on a practice.”
Williams noted that having Fisher going with her was a big plus.
“It’s comforting knowing Taylar is coming with me,” Williams said, adding that it was a topic of discussion. “We talked about it when we found out we were both getting recruited. We never went down at the same time, so we each got our own experience. At the end of the day, we decided we wanted to keep swimming together. It was just the right fit for both of us. They have a great physical therapy program for her, a great nursing program for me and we both just really love the team.”
Williams noted how impressive the Cougars’ 2022-23 season was but said it wasn’t a factor.
“For me, I wanted to go somewhere where I could compete and get better but at the same time I wanted to go somewhere where I could keep swimming. I wanted to go somewhere where I’d be pushed and that had a good competitive atmosphere. At the same time, I wanted to go somehere I felt comfortable spending time with a bunch of people you’re pushing yourself with. I love swimming.”
Williams said she wasn’t sure what events she’d be placed in.
“I’m open to anything. Here (at Athens) I did 200 free, 500 free — distance stuff,” she said. “I’m hoping to get some distance, but at the same time I’m also looking forward to some new events that high school doesn’t always offer and see where I go with it.”
