DRYDEN — Waverly and Tioga had a number of athletes place during the first day of the IAC Track and Field championships on Wednesday.
In the boys meet, Ralph Johnson collected a first-place finish in the 100 meter sprint for Waverly, doing so with a time of 11.03. Teammate Kayleb Bechy finished third in the event, with a time of 11.26.
Jacob Benjamin finished second in the shot put for the Wolverines, with a distance of 40-7.
Treyton Moore finished fifth in the 400 meter sprint, while Charlie Larrabee finished sixth with respective times of 54.67 and 55.66.
Josh Courtney placed sixth in the 3000 meter steeplechase, posting a time of 12:10.10.
For Tioga, Thomas Hurd placed third in the 3000 meter steeplechase, with a time of 11:39.03. Fellow Tiger Andrew Earley placed fourth in the 110 meter hurdles, posting a time of 16.98.
Valentino Rossi rounded out the top-six placements for Tioga, finishing sixth in the long jump with a distance of 18-4.
Spencer-Van Etten’s John Garrison placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:37.50.
On the girls side, Waverly’s Makenzie Olmstead won the 1500 meter run, with a time of 5:11.58.
Waverly’s Mira Kittle finished third in the pole vault, with a height of 8-6.
Addison Westbrook and Harper Minaker both collected a pair of top-six finishes for the Wolverines. Westbrook placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 8-0, while also placing fifth in the 400 meter run, with a time of 1:06.01.
Minaker, meanwhile, placed third in the 2000 meter steeplechase, with a time of 8:09.66. She also placed fifth in the 1500 meter run, with a time of 5:29.67.
