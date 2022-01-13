TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga wrestling team picked up wins over Dryden and Newark Valley on Wednesday night.
The first match of the night pitted the Tigers against Dryden, with Tioga winning 71-6.
Gianna Silvestri opened up the match with a pin against Sam LaMorte at 126 pounds, and Mason Welch followed with a pin against Dean Belden at 132.
Caden Bellis received a forfeit at 138.
At 145 pounds, Donavan Smith won by technical fall with a 19-4 decision over Paul Best Jr.
Ousmane Duncanson (152), Emmett Wood (160) and Trent Browne each won by fall in the next three bouts, all of them coming in the first minute.
Thomas Hurd won by forfeit at 189 and Josh Snell pinned Aaron Thompson at 215.
Dryden’s only win in the match came at 285 when Kayden Hinckley pinned Tate McCauley.
After Logan Bellis won by forfeit at 102, Deakon Bailey (110) and Jayden Duncanson (118) closed out the match with two falls.
Tioga’s Emily Sindoni pinned LaMorte in an exhibition bout at 126 pounds.
Tioga also had no problems taking care of Newark Valley in its second match, cruising to a 66-6 win.
The Tigers picked up five straight falls to open the match, coming from Caden Bellis (138), Smith (145), Ousmane Duncanson (152), Wood (160) and Browne (172).
Newark Valley’s Peter Basti pinned Hurd at 189 for the Cardinals’ only victory in the match.
Snell fought for a hard-earned 6-4 decision over Nate Dammer at 215. Late in the second period, Dammer appeared to be close to winning by fall, but Snell escaped and went on the offensive to earn two quick points, which proved to be the difference.
McCauley followed that with another hard-fought decision over Seth Northrup at 285, this one 4-0.
“I’m proud of those guys. It’s a growth mindset there,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said. “Everyone wants to win, and when you’re having a year like we’re having, everyone wants to be a part of it. It’s good to have those guys start to have some development and get some momentum at the end of the year.”
Bailey (110) and Jayden Duncanson (118) both won by forfeit, and Silvestri (126) and Welch (132) closed out the match with falls.
Harrington, while happy with the win, noted the importance of not looking too far ahead at this point in the season.
“It was a little bit of an uneven performance tonight. I just think we have a big week and we’re looking ahead a little bit,” he said. “Overall, I’m happy with the effort.”
Tioga will travel to Waverly for a match at 6 p.m. tonight.
Canton 78, Sayre 0
CANTON — It’s hard top win a wrestling match when you only put two wrestlers on the mat.
Sayre sent out Cam McCutcheon against Hudson Ward and Ward came away with a pin at the 2:50 mark.
At 189, Canton’s Riley Parker worked fast, pinning Josh Wilson in 37 seconds.
The remaining bouts were all forfeit wins for Canton.
Sayre is slated to host Troy tonight.
