ATHENS — Waverly scored first, but Athens had the last laugh as the Wildcats trimmed the Wolverines 3-2 in a nonleague socer game Friday afternoon.
Lea VanAllen gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick after Addison Westbrook was fouled in the box with 24 minutes remaining in the first half.
Athens started playing in Waverly’s defensive zone more and the pressure finally paid off with eight minutes left in the first half when Ally Thoman scored with an assist from Hannah Walker.
“This was a tough game that pointed out to us that we still have a lot to work on,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “I think we were playing intimidated right from the start. Against O-M, we were aggressive and consistent with putting pressure on the ball....we gave Athens too much space to work with.”
Waverly again took a one-goal lead with 29 minutes remaining in the game. Kennedy Westbrook worked a give-and-go with VanAllen, who connected with Westbrook just inside the 18. Kennedy’s shot ricochetted off the post and in.
Athens answered back almost immediately — in soccer terms, anyway — when Kendra MNerrill found the back of the net with an assist from Walker.
The game only stayed tied 10 minutes before Walker added a goal to her two assists, scoring wigh ann assist from Mya Thompson.
“Athens gained more and more confidence throughout the game and put a lot of pressure on our defense,” said Hogan
Athens outshot Waverly in a defensive game, 5-3 and held a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Lea Cole was credited with five saves in net for Waverly.
