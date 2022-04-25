JOHNSON CITY — The Waverly track team posted some good results at the Square Deal Invitational in Johnson City on Friday, including several top 10 finishes.

Girls

Kennedy Westbrook ran the 200 in 28.02 seconds to take seventh place in the event.

In the girls 400, Kelsey Ward had a time of 1 minute, 8.46 seconds, which earned her seventh overall.

Mira Kittle ran a 1:22.56 to take 10th in the girls 400 meter hurdles.

Harper Minaker finished second in the girls 2000 meter steeplechase with a time of 8:35.92.

The team of Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Westbrook captured first in the girls 4x100 relay with a time of 52.83 seconds.

Knolles, Garrity, Nittinger and Westbrook posted a time of 4:23.81 to earn another first-place finish in the girls 4x400 relay.

In the girls 4x800 relay, Lauren Gorsline, Elizabeth Vaughn, Haylie Davenport and Minaker took fourth place with an 11:15.99.

Nittinger tied for second in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Boys

Kayleb Bechy ran an 11.68 in the 100 meter finals, which was good for fourth overall.

Micah Chandler posted a 23.58 to place second in the 200. He also took second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.63.

In the 400, Sam VanDyke had a time of 53.95 to take 10th place.

Bechy, VanDyke, Chandler and Treyton Moore teamed up to take fifth in the 4x100 with a time of 46.46.

Those four also ran a 3:45.54 to place fourth in the 4x400.

Jerrell Sackett jumped 5-8 to take seventh in the high jump, and Ryan Clark cleared 9 feet to tie for third in the pole vault.

