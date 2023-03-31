HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s fishing license fees may rise in 2024 under a proposal advanced by the state’s Fish & Boat Commission.
It would be the second license hike in two years; resident annual fishing license fees were increased by $2.50 in 2023, as was the price of an annual Trout Permit.
Prior to those increases license fees had not been increased since 2005.
Under the proposal, resident annual fishing licenses would go from $23.50 to $26 in 2024; nonresident annual licenses from $55 to $59; senior resident annual licenses from $11.25 to $12.50; senior resident lifetime licenses from $75 to $85; and the Trout Permit from $10.50 to $13. The Trout/Lake Erie Permit would jump from its current $16.50 to $19.
The proposed fee increase for 2024 was given preliminary approval by the Board of Commissioners.
The plan must still be reviewed by the state Attorney General’s office, a public comment period and public meeting will take place, and a second final rulemaking vote by the Board would have to occur. The fee adjustments would then be presented to the state Senate and House Game and Fisheries Committees for their approval.
Fees for any 2023 license and any multi-year licenses purchased this year are not impacted by the change.
If approved, revenues from the fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.9 million annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing-related programs.
