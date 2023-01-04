High School Roundup: Big second quarter leads Waverly over NV By The Times editor Jan 4, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWARK VALLEY — The visiting Waverly boys basketball team used a 27-4 second-quarter run to pull away for a 72-41 win over Newark Valley on Tuesday evening.“We probably played our best basketball of the year during that run to put it away,” said Waverly coach Lou Judson.Waverly took a 44-20 lead into the halftime break and outscored the host Cardinals 28-21 in the final two quarters.Junior standout Joey Tomasso led the Wolverines with 32 points — including 25 in the first half — and seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.Jay Pipher put up 10 points, while Isaiah Bretz chipped in nine points and seven rebounds, and Jake VanHouten added eight points and eight boards.Also for Waverly, Payton Fravel and Hogan Shaw both scored five points, and Jon Searles grabbed six rebounds.“We shared the basketball tonight and we looked good for the majority of the game,” Judson said.Waverly will host Lansing on Friday.Candor 47, Tioga 32CANDOR — The Tioga Tigers boys basketball team suffered a loss on the road Tuesday night as they fell to Candor 47-32.Candor used a big first half to put the Tigers in a hole early — and outscored Tioga 28-13 heading into the break.Tioga played Candor to draw in the third, and won the fourth 11-9, but it wasn’t enough to chip at the big lead as they fell by a score of 47-32.In the loss, Tioga was paced by Evan Sickler — who poured in a team-high 15 points and scored seven of those points in the final frame.Karson Sindoni added six points, Ethan Landmesser notched four points, Gavin Fisher scored three points, and both Ethan Perry and Jonah Lamb added two points in the loss.Tioga’s next contest is on Friday on the road against Southern Cayuga at 7:30 p.m. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. 