Waverly tops visiting Ithaca

WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines stayed unbeaten on the season with a 12-2, five-inning win over visiting Ithaca in non-league action on Tuesday.
Waverly scored five runs in the first and added one in the third before putting up three in the fourth and fifth to close things out.
Ty Beeman led the way at the plate and on the mound for Waverly. The senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored at the dish.
On the mound, he would go the distance while allowing just two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out five in the win.
Jake VanHouten had a single, two RBI and three runs scored, while Ronin Ault added a double and one RBI, and Sean Bubniak had a single, one RBI and one run.
Joey Tomasso had a hit and scored twice and Nate DeLill added a single and one RBI in the win.
Waverly (12-0) will visit South Williamsport in another non-league test today before hosting rival Athens on Saturday.
Wellsboro 11, Sayre 5
WELLSBORO — Sayre fell on the road to Wellsboro on Tuesday.
The Hornets rattled off four runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn a 7-5 lead into an ultimately unsurmountable 11-5 lead to grab the victory.
Zack Garrity led the Redskins with four hits and two RBI in the loss. Jack Ennis recorded the team’s only other hit, while Karter Green produced an RBI.
Garrity struck out seven in four innings on the mound.
Sayre will host North Penn-Mansfield on Friday.
Athens 4, Williamson 2
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats remained unbeaten on the year, moving to 10-0 with a victory over Williamson on Tuesday.
Williamson got on the board first, pulling ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Three runs combined from the Wildcats in the third and fourth innings gave them a lead they would never relinquish, as they remained perfect on the season.
Joey Van Allen led Athens with a pair of hits in the win. Luke Horton, Caleb Nichols, Cam Sullivan and Nick Grazul all had one hit apiece. Horton, Nichols, Sullivan and Nick Jacob recorded RBI for the Wildcats.
Horton struck out nine on the mound in five innings of work.
Athens will head to Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
