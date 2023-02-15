Times Doubles Shootout enters head-to-head play

WAVERLY — The first weekend of the head-to-head portion of the Morning Times Doubles Shootout is in the books as the field was paired down from 64 to 32 on Sunday.
Normally throwing one of the best scores of the day will be enough to win. Such was not the case for two teams as the teams with the fourth- and sixth-highest pinfall both went down. Even looking at the amount of handicap each team would get — usually the team with the lowest handicap would have higher average bowlers and might be expected to win — wouldn’t have helped much. The team with lower handicap won just 17 of the 32 matches.
The highest score of the day went to the team of Chuck Gable and Danny Stafursky. That team was down 961-921 to Samantha Blanford — who had a 278 in the second game on the way to a 665 series — and Mike Ferris (694) with a game to play.
All Gable did was throw a 279 in the third game — a score easily overshadowed by his partner’s perfect 300. The final tally of that game — 598 — lifted their team to day’s best 1,515 to top Blanford and Ferris, who ended up with a very good 1,415.
Stafursky finished with a 751 and Gable ended with a 719 as the pair logged two of the nine 700-plus series rolled on the day.
Throwing a 700 didn’t guarantee advancement. Stephen Tiffany Jr. had a 718 with partner Brian White adding a 667. Both very good scores. Add the two pins handicap and that totaled a 1,387. Unfortunately for them, Nick Robinson and Jeff Robinson took them down, 1,456-1,397. Jeff Robinson had a 725 which, with 167 pins of handicap, was enough to lead the team to the win.
The closest match of the day involved the third- and fourth-best toals of the day.
Jake Blanford opened a 733 with a 277, and teammate Steve Annis added a 238 to stake the team to an early 540-505 lead over Doug Stack Jr. and Glenn Vanderpool. Stack and Vanderpool posted a 506 to Blanford and Annis’ 459 to lead 1,011-999 with a game to go.
The third game was also close but Blanford and Annis came out on top 1,439-1,438. One lousy pin was the difference.
There were other close matches too. Steve Pritchard and Kevin Kirk — zero handicap bowlers giving up 91 pins of handicap — topped Bob Pietila and Ryan Nelson by just nine pins — 1,306-1,297.
Heather Farr and Pete Barney Jr. nipped Justin Kinney and Heather Dufrain by 15 pins, 1,286-1,271; and the team of Jim Pitts — who had a 730 that he opened with a 278 — and Jennifer Shafer topped Ryan Lantz and Anthony Heuser 1,356-1,338. That 18-pin difference was the third-closest match of the day but there were a number of other matches that were close at the end.
There were also a few blowouts. The biggest of those was a 268-pin win for John and Jonathan Johnson. Logan Shadduck and Jared Fish won their match by 166 pins and was nearly matched by Ricky Brown and Patricia Hunsinger, who won by 160 pins.
Complete Results:
Handicap is noted in [straight brackets]. Names with series in (parentheses) and noteworthy single-game scores in {brackets}
[167] Nick Robinson (564) and Jeff Robinson (725) def. [2] Stephen Tiffany, Jr. (718) and Brian White (667), 1,456-1,387.
[75] Jake Blanford {277} (733) and Steve Annis (631) def. [108] Doug Stack, Jr. (709) and Glenn Vanderpool (621) 1,439-1,438.
[148] Kyle Cornish (616) and Ricky Lattimer (672) def. [267] Pat Wendela (524) and Liz Benfer (520), 1,436-1,311.
[132] Chris Leary (507) and Conner Joseph {279} (772) def. [135] Desirae Kizale (571) and Tara Schanbacher (601), 1,411-1,307.
[78] William Parpalee {267} (737) and Joe Eaton (593) def. [210] Jennifer Harris (415) and Joesph Morey (697), 1,408-1,322.
[202] Kim Clark (624) and Cheryl Rice (582) def. [72] Scott Estes (628) and Dave Sherman (559), 1,408-1,259.
[97] DJ Robinson (651) and Sheila Wolcott (626) def. [59] Ken Evans. Jr. (549) and Ken Evans III {289} (660), 1,374-1,268.
[8] Tom Sullivan (666) and Eddy Pietrasz {268} (696) def. [256] Doug Stack (439) and Durland Mosher (602), [256], 1,370-1,297.
[35] Cameron Lunn {267} (775*) and Al Fuller (553) def. [197] Sam Rockwell (554) and Rocky Rockwell (569), 1,363-1,320.
[67] James Zimmer (564) and Glenn Fassett {278} (731) def. [172] Jess Plummer (461) and Steve Turner (622), 1,362-1,255.
[2] Doug Mosher {280} (752) def. [194] Nathan Searfoss (555) and Raymond Searfoss (573), 1,356-1,322.
[67] Jennifer Shafer (559) and Jim Pitts {278}(730) def. [56] Ryan Lantz (564) and Anthony Heuser {277} (718), 1,356-1,338.
[0] Steve Pritchard (610) and Kevin Kirk (696) def. Bob Pietila (548) and Ryan Nelson {266} (658), 1,306-1,297.
[97] Heather Farr (597) and Pete Barney, Jr. (592) def. [194] Justin Kinney (628) and Heather Dufrain (449), 1,286-1,271.
[45] Chuck Gable {279} and Danny Stafursky {300} (751) def. [56] Samantha Blanford {278} (665) and Mike Ferris (694), 1,515-1,415.
[72] Chris Vanderpool(718) and Gerald Woodruff (574) def. Richard Talada (599) and Gene Sharpsteen (627), 1,364-1,301.
[48] Taylor Watts (679) and Jared Joseph (632) def. [32] Don Ross (600) and Mike Ross (683), 1,359-1,315.
[8] Logan Shadduck (686) and Jared Fish (641) def. [353] Emily Edsell (324) and Larry Edsell (489), 1,335-1,166.
[48] John Johnson (536) and Jonathan Johnson {265} (749) def. [5] Jason Wheeler (512) and Mike Leary (548), 1,333-1,065.
[159] Clair Benson (602) and Chris Apgar (550) def. [10] Jeff Kisel (586) and Daryl Canfield (691), 1,311-1,287.
[342] Douglas Jones (490) and Jessica Morehart (459) def. [108] Chelsea Willis (544) and Allen Willis (615), 1,291-1,267.
[51] Ryan Shafer (568) and DJ Talada {279} (642) def. [97] Jerry Arnold (547) and Stace Chaffee (547), 1,291-1,191.
[72] Blair Leary (498) and Mike Cole (698) def. [51] Jeff Jordan (574) and Kenny Ellis (604), 1,268-1,229.
[272] Robert Pruyne (470) and Michael Pruyne (522) def. [143] Karen Pruyne (519) and Dean Pruyne (476),1,264-1,138.
[32] Mark Leary (657) and Bryan Apollonio (536) def. [10] Dan Erickson and Andy Erickson, 1,225-1,152.
[245] Ricky Brown (656) and Patricia Hunsinger (509) def. [207] Scott Teeter (594) and Jen Perry (449), 1,410-1,250.
[129] Aston Babcock (658) and Dakota Evans (598) def. [48] Chuck Simons (630) and John Apgar (663), 1,385-1,341.
[45] Joey Orchowski (634) and Brandon Flynn {279} (668) def. [129] Robert Benjamin (448) and Cheyne Seymour (637), 1,347-1,214.
[97] Stanley Wright (563) and Joe Pritchard (671) def. [86] Jeremy Yeakel (556) and Ken Gfraham (623), 1,331-1,265.
[240] Mike Fox (575) and Skip Dunn (513) def. [8] Ashley Sherman (563) and Will Allen (649), 1,328-1,220.
[113] Jay Green II (668) and Jay Green (535) def. [305] Emily Satterly (431) and Joe Satterly (529), 1,316-1,265.
[54] Tom Cassin (536) and Tim Woodcock (712) def. [64] Robert Jenkins (572) and Charlie Jenlkins (570), 1,302-1,206.
*- Highest series of the round
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.