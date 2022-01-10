ONEONTA – Waverly’s wrestling team had a strong showing at the Ross Cordell Rotary Tournament placing third as a team on the strength of three champions and four finalists.
Chenango Forks won the tourney with 153 points, and Unatego-Unadilla Valley was second with 144 points. Waverly and Cobleskill-Richmondville each totaled 139 points to tie for third, and Walton-Delaware Academy was fifth in the 15-team event with 122 points.
Connor Stotler got the win at 132, beating top seeded TJ Connor 11-4 in the championship final. Seeded third, Stotler topped second-seeded Chris Vogt of Duanesburg 12-5 in the semis to reach the final.
Top seed Braedon Hills held seed. He beat TJ Hasbrouck by pin in two minutes, 50 seconds in the semis and downed Jeremy Rehberg of Duanesburg 12-4 in the final.
Waverly’s third champion was Ty Beeman at 215. Beeman, coming off a 45-second pin in the quarters, beat Walton-Delaware Academy’s Will Pettit 3-1 in the semis and pinned fourth-seed Jaden Bellissimo of Oneonta at the 3:19 mark.
Waverly’s Gage Tedesco went 3-1 in the day and also held seed, finishing second to champion Zander Arnold off Forks by fall at the 4:32 mark.
Also for Waverly, Kam Hills was third at 285; Landon McCarty placed fifth at 118; and Andrew Kimble took sixth at 189.
