WAVERLY — The visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team scored twice in each half on their way to a 4-1 win over Waverly on Thursday.
Jacob Banks scored three times to lead SVEC to the victory.
Griff Schillmoeller put host Waverly in front when he scored just three minutes into the contest.
The Wolverines kept their lead for 15 minutes before Banks scored his first goal of the contest. Jason Jantz provided the go-ahead score for the Eagles late in the opening half.
"Just very pleased with the effort tonight," said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. "The boys are playing very good soccer, and I think we did a great job executing our game plan and disrupting the SVEC attack for the majority of the game."
Banks scored two goals in a five-minute stretch late in the second half to make it a three-goal advantage for the Eagles.
SVEC had an impressive 18-3 advantage in shots on goal and held a 6-0 edge in corner kicks.
Freshman Aidan Doherty stopped 14 shots in net for the Wolverines.
"We got rundown late and unfortunately allowed a couple goals that kind of put the game out of reach, but I just couldn’t be more proud of the continued improvement these boys are showing," Ryck said. "They keep building every game and I’m blessed to be a part of it."
