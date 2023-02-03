WAVERLY — The Morning Times Doubles Shootout opened qualifying rounds last weekend and the scores showed that the bowlers were ready for the challenge.
With 27 teams having completed qualifying, another 31 halfway home and several more planning to post both sets of qualifying scores this weekend some scores have been outstanding.
The best scores of the weekend were scored by Ryan Nelson. After opening with a strong 279, Nelson flirted with perfection with a 299 and added 257 for an 835. He and partner Bob Pietila posted a first qualifying round of 1,516 to lead those who still have a round of qualifying to go.
Seventeen other bowlers topped the 700-pin plateau with 11 of those rolled by bowlers who have completed qualifying. Among that group, Justin Kinney, with a 769 that ended with a 288, tops the list. Jared Joseph’s 748, fueled by an opening 267 was next; Pete Barney Jr. finished off a 744 with a 279; and Conner Joseph rolled a 276 in the middle of a 739.
Others who completed qualifying who joined the 700 club over the weekend were Mike Ferris with a 738; Jim Pitts with a 735 and a 704; Tim Woodcock with a 731 and a 713; Samantha Blanford, who led all ladies with a 269 single game and a 704 series; and Jon Johnson who hit 700 on the nose.
The team of Mike Farr and Skip Dunn lead those who have finished qualifying with a two-round score of 2,849. Barney Jr. and partner Heather Farr, who had a 613 in the first round and followed that up with a 683, are currently second with a 2,813 after posting a tournament-best 1,524 in the second round and the team of Woodcock and Tim Cassin are third with a 2,736.
Other big numbers thrown by bowlers with a round still to go were a 746 by Mike Cole, who had a 277 in his third game; a 744 with a 278 in the middle by Andy Erickson; a 731 anchored by a second-game 279 by Michael Ross; a 729 by Anthony Heuser; and Glenn Vanderpool’s 702.
In addition, teammates Tara Schanbacher and Desirae Kizale rolled respective scores of 640 and 615.
The team of Pietila and Nelson have a 119-pin lead over the team of Doug Jones and Jessica Morehart (1,397) and a 126-pin lead over Schanbacher and Kizale (1,390) heading into the second round of qualifying for each.
Squad times are still available Saturday and Sunday for those who would like to join in on the fun and play for a chance at serious cash. For more information or to register, contact the Valley Bowling Center at 607-565-9946.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.