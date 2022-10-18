DRYDEN — The Waverly Lady Wolverines soccer team once again relied on their defensive prowess to come up with a 1-0 win over Lansing on Saturday at Tompkins County Community College to take home the IAC Large School Championship.
The Waverly defense was lights out in the win — allowing only five shots on goal throughout the evening, and goalkeeper Claire Clonch would put together a shutout between the posts.
“Claire Clonch is getting more and more confident and is moving well,” Coach Tara Hogan commented on the performance of her goalkeeper.
The Waverly offense would get the only goal needed to seal the deal just 17 seconds in — with Kennedy Westbrook finding teammate Lea VanAllen who would get it to fall after the Lansing goalkeeper let it roll off her fingers.
“This was by far one of the fastest games we ever started,” Hogan said. “We took some time to find our footing regardless of the early goal. We had a few more opportunities, but their defenders were formidable.”
The goal marked her 50th in her career — and the senior turned in the milestone score at the most pivotal moment for the Lady Wolverines.
“Lea scored her 50th career goal in the most important game of the season so far,” Coach Hogan said. “She put enough power into it that it went through the goalie’s hands.”
Waverly would outshoot Lansing on shots on goal 7-5 and would draw even on corners with one apeice.
It was the one-and-only goal scored during the match, and the Lady Wolverines would ride their defensive intensity to the final buzzer to capture the win and the IAC Championship.
The IAC Large School Championship win marks just the second time in program history, with both coming in the past eight years.
Waverly will now host the first round of the Section IV Playoffs against a familiar opponent, as they rematch Lansing at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
