TIOGA — Waverly’s size underneath complemented by the Wolverines’ hot three-point shooting was just too much for the Tioga Tigers in a boys basketball matchup on Wednesday night.
Brennan Traub ignited the Wolverine offense with 15 of the team’s 20 points in the second quarter to race out to a big lead. Traub would finish with 22 points and helped the Wolverines finish with a 63-39 victory on the road.
Even with the win, Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson believes that there is still some work to be done.
“I told the guys when you win by 24 on the road in a varsity basketball game, you have to be somewhat pleased with yourselves,” said Judson. “There’s a lot of things that we did well tonight, but tonight’s performance won’t be good enough as we move forward with the strength of our schedule.”
Tioga got on the scoreboard first with the first basket of the game. After that, the Wolverines would outscore the Tigers 13-2 through the first quarter to take a nine-point lead at the end of one.
Traub’s big performance in the next quarter aided the Wolverines to a 33-14 lead, where their big advantage would remain until the fourth quarter.
Despite the big deficit, the Tigers kept fighting. That allowed them to knock down more shots in the fourth period as Tioga found itself able to outscore Waverly in the final quarter by a tally of 17-12 to produce the final deficit of 24 points.
Traub held the game-best performance with 22 points, while sophomore Joey Tomasso netted 15 points to go along with two assists and two blocks.
Nate Delill came off the bench and added a nice 10 points in the win. Davis Croft put down five points along with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Ethan Perry led the Tigers in points with nine, while Ethan Landmesser and Josh Reis had eight and seven respectively. Casey Stoughton also put down six points in the loss at home.
“Waverly is a very good team and they wore us out tonight,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “We had a few mistakes that can be corrected in practice, but I was happy with how my guys played tonight. They’re all hard workers and they’re going to be a very competitive team once we get into basketball shape.”
In the win for the Wolverines, all 10 eligible players were able to see significant minutes; which is something that looks to be a promising sign heading down the road.
“I thought Nate Delill played very well for us off the bench tonight,” noted Judson. “I have a lot of guys that can play, and I’m going to have to find different ways to get them in the game. At the beginning of the year I was a little worried about our depth, but right now I feel very comfortable putting anyone in the game.”
Tioga now falls to 0-3 early in the season and will look to rebound when they travel to take on Spencer-Van Etten on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Waverly improves to 2-0 after two big wins this week, bringing their average margin of victory to 35 points per game so far this season. They will get a big test on Monday when they take on the defending IAC champion, Watkins Glen, at home. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as well.
JV: Waverly’s JV squad also took a win back home over Tioga after winning by a score of 50-24.
Leading the Wolverines in points was Jake Vanhouten with 14 points, while Bryce LaForest added 11 points in the win.
Tioga’s Karson Sindoni had a team-best 10 points fresh off a state title in football. His teammate, Jonah Lamb, also scored six points.
