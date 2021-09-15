ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team struggled throughout the match, and fell to Canton in three sets on Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats went back and forth with the Warriors early in the first set.
With the score tied at seven, Canton rattled off four straight points to force Athens coach Heather Hanson to call timeout.
Athens pulled within one point, but the Warriors once again pulled away to take the first set, 25-19.
“The girls came out really fired up and fought hard in the beginning of the first set,” Hanson said. “We could not handle Canton’s aggressive serving or relentless defense tonight.”
The final two sets were not as close, as the Warriors won the second, 25-15, and the third, 25-10. The Warriors scored the final nine points of the final set to secure the dominant victory.
“It feels pretty good, because the girls have been working really hard, and we’ve had some adversity in the last few days,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “It’s nice to realize that their hard work is paying off.”
Hanson said that while the match was one for the Wildcats to leave in the rearview, it was also good to start the season against a strong team and see what they need to improve on with the season underway.
“We have not practiced a lot of defense and our serve-receive — all that stuff,” she said. “It was a good first game for me to see all the stuff we have to work on.”
Canton forced 27 service reception errors in the match.
Kassie Babcock led the Wildcats with four kills. Jenny Ryan had three kills, and Taylor Walker and Ally Martin each had two.
Babcock also aced one serve, and Braelynn Wood added another.
With the loss, Athens fell to 0-2 this season. The Wildcats travel Cowanesque Valley on Thursday to face the Indians at 7:30 p.m.
Canton is now 2-0 and will take on Sayre on the road at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
