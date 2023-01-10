Sayre girls fall to Northwest Area By The Times Jan 10, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHICKSHINNY— The Sayre girls dropped a non league contest on Friday when they took on the Northwest Lady Rangers and fell by a score of 52-10.Sayre struggled on offense and turnovers proved costly as they turned into easy buckets on the other end.The Lady Redskins were paced by Gabby Shaw, who netted four of her teams’ 10 points. Northwest was led by Carleigh Miner with 16 points, and Ashlyn Hermanofski, who netted 10.Sayre’s next contest is tonight at home against Canton with a 6 p.m. start. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre man jailed after choking teenage boy Athens woman jailed after assaulting man with knife Owego man charged with murder Owego woman charged after admitting to stabbing man on New Year’s Eve Guthrie welcomes New Year's babies Top Homes BARTON Old Barton Rd. 2 bedroom, No pets, $500 +security WAVERLY: FULTON ST Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
