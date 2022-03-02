Athens tops Shamokin to advance to District IV title game

WILLIAMSPORT — Athens boys basketball coach Jim Lister has been preaching to his team all year the importance of keeping their composure when they face adversity.
The Wildcats looked like they got the message on Tuesday night.
No. 3 Athens let an eight-point lead slip away against No. 2 Shamokin in the fourth quarter of the District IV Class AAAA semifinal at Williamsport’s Magic Dome. The Wildcats never panicked. They rose to the occasion.
Down 40-39 with 18 seconds left, Athens point guard Tucker Brown stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 16 seconds left. The Wildcat senior stepped to the line and calmly nailed both shots to give his team a 41-40 lead.
Shamokin got a pair of chances — one after a missed three and jump ball gave the Indians the ball back. Another Athens senior stepped up this time as JJ Babcock came up with a huge block with 3.5 seconds left.
The Wildcats would hold on from there as they grabbed a 41-40 victory to advance to the District IV Class AAAA championship game and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“Coach says it every day at practice — adversity. You have to deal with it, you’ve got fight through it. We did and we came out on top,” Brown said.
The Athens coach knew his team was in for a battle.
“We’ve been talking about it all year, you know, using that word adversity. Good teams have to (overcome) adversity,” coach Lister said. “We’re down here and we say it all the time, (the) Heartland (Conference) has great basketball. (They are) all good teams. They’re physical and we’ve got to handle it. I’ve got a bunch of seniors here who are stepping up, being leaders and they handled the adversity, and I’m proud of them.”
Shamokin used a pair of three-pointers to take a 12-8 lead after the opening quarter.
The Wildcats’ patented 3-2 zone defense started to cause the Indians problems in the second quarter. Athens held Shamokin to six points in the quarter and put up 11 to take a 19-18 lead into the break.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair — well, at least in the beginning.
The two teams traded baskets and the game was tied at 25 with 3:08 left, but it would be all Wildcats from there.
Senior Nalen Carling scored off a nice pass from Brown underneath to make it 27-25. Brown would then get one of his six steals, and on the other end dished it off to Babcock for a score with 1:30 left in the third.
Carling closed out the quarter with another score off an offensive rebound to give the Wildcats a 31-25 lead heading into the final period.
Athens pushed its lead to 35-27 early in the fourth thanks to four points from Babcock, but the Indians would start their comeback.
Case Litchy hit a three with 4:55 left and after Carling pushed the lead back to seven, Litchy scored again to force a Wildcat timeout with 4:21 left.
Litchy added another basket with 2:32 left to make it 37-34 and Shamokin’s Colin Seedor added a pair of foul shots to cut the Wildcat lead to 37-36 with 2:20 remaining.
Cayan Mieciecki put Shamokin ahead for the first time since early in the second quarter with a pair of foul shots at the 1:48 mark in the fourth.
The Wildcats responded with a steal and a long pass from Babcock to Chris Mitchell for an easy layup to put Athens back up 39-38 with 44 seconds left.
Seedor put Shamokin back in front with a pair of free throws to make it 40-39 with 36 seconds left.
That would set up Brown’s late-game heroics as the Wildcats punched their ticket to the district finals.
“It’s huge. I’ve been working for this for a long time. We’ve got a lot of guys who could have hit that shot, I happened to be the one to step up and hit it. I just want to thank my whole team,” Brown said.
Carling knew Brown would come through with the game on the line.
“I knew Tucker was going to knock down those free throws late in the game and we were going to close her out,” Carling said.
Coach Lister was thrilled to see Brown stay cool under pressure and send his team to the D4 title game.
“How about Tucker Brown hitting those foul shots at the end of the game, phenomenal. A senior stepping up to the line, having to make those shots when he had to and he did it,” coach Lister said.
Brown finished with eight points, including six from the charity stripe, five rebounds and four assists — but he did a lot of his damage on the defensive end. The senior finished with six steals and three deflections as he wreaked havoc on the top side of the 3-2 zone.
“He’s just great. He just never stops working. He’s got one of those motors, you know? You need him on the court for four quarters because he’s just going to make things happen,” his coach said.
Brown enjoys playing in what is now widely-known as the Wildcats’ go-to defense.
“We’ve been working on that defense for almost two years now. We are long, we’re tall, we’re athletic, it’s a good defense and we’ve worked hard on it,” Brown said.
Babcock finished with nine points, three steals and eight deflections on the defensive end. While he didn’t put up huge numbers offensively, his coach said he certainly put his stamp on the game.
“(JJ was) doing his thing. He’s so versatile, he’s a complete player. He can play outside, he can play inside,” coach Lister said. “How about that pass to Chris Mitchell? Seriously, a half court bullet right there for a layup. That’s part of being 6-6, being able to see the floor and finding his wide open teammate.”
The Wildcats also got six points from Troy Pritchard and four from Mason Lister in the win.
“Another complete team win and I’m so happy for these kids and our program,” coach Lister added.
Carling, who led the Wildcats with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, is excited to reach the district finals with this group of Wildcats.
“It’s great. We’ve been working for this since, before I could imagine, since we were kids,” said Carling, who believes the key to getting a win in the D4 final is doing what they do best. “Just staying locked in in our 3-2 defense and making layups.”
Jim Lister is excited to lead the Wildcat program back to the District IV final — but he knows there’s more work to do.
“I think it’s fantastic. We’ve been talking about it. It’s one of those banners that’s missing in our gym — a district title. We look up and we know where we can put it on the wall, we know where we want it but we have to go and get it. Another step in the right direction tonight,” Lister said.
The date, location and opponent for the Wildcats’ district final will be determined after No. 1 Lewisburg and No. 4 Mifflinburg play tonight.
