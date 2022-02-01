Athens — Towanda traveled to Athens looking to knock the Wildcats out of contention for the NTL Large School title. Meanwhile, Athens hoped to avenge a lopsided loss to Towanda just last Thursday. The Black Knights controlled a much more competitive game for a 43-32 victory.
Towanda bolted out to an 8-0 lead from the tip. Paige Manchester opened the game with a three-point shot. Teammates Bella Hurley and Porsche Bennett added 2 and 3 points, respectively, in that initial run.
Towanda Head Coach, Rob Gentile, expressed cautious optimism about his team’s opening stanza. “The fast start obviously set the tone. But they responded, and we fully expected that.”
From there, the Wildcats played tenacious catch up all game.
The Wildcats continued to play aggressively, but struggled in three key areas. The Wildcats struggled shooting from the field and the free throw line. Also, Towanda kept Caydence Macik away from the rim most of the night.
Athens’ Head Coach Brian Miller acknowledged the shooting struggles. “When you play a team like Towanda, you [have] to make big shots when you’re open and we just didn’t.”
Meanwhile, Gentile admitted that the Black Knights had planned, and hoped, to shut down Macik. “We try to limit her touches and scoring opportunities as much as we can.”
Towanda briefly stretched its lead to 14 points near the end of the third quarter. However, the Wildcats continued to battle throughout the second half. Late in the game, Athens had closed the gap to 36-29.
Athens pressured ball handlers, causing mistakes and turnovers. Paige Manchester was whited-out with Wildcat jerseys’s whenever she crossed half court. However, the Wildcats left Eliza Fowler open at the top of the arc. Her teammates found her, and fed her the ball. She nailed a three-pointer to all but dash Wildcat hopes of a comeback.
Miller emphasized the importance of the shot. “We cut it to [seven] and then one of their role players (Fowler) made that big three at the top of the key. She misses that, we come down the floor with a chance to cut it to [four].”
Miller acknowledge Towanda and credited his girls for a much improved performance. “Kudos to Towanda, they’re the best team in the NTL. They’re a very good team in District Four. We proved we could play with them for a lot of minutes.”
Karlee Bartlow led Athens with 12 points. Macik added nine points, five of which came from the free-throw line. Coach Miller and the Wildcats look to win their remaining six games and get into the Showdown. Athens is slated to travel to Wellsboro Thursday.
Manchester and Bennett paced the Black Knight offense with 15 points each in the game. Towanda hopes to make the most of a home-heavy remainder of their schedule. Their next scheduled game is Thursday, hosting North Penn-Mansfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.