Sindoni a hunter, but at home behind the camera

Colby Sindoni has been an avid hunter for about half of his 21 years. And he’s got the video to prove it, as well as to re-live the many memories he’s made in the field and on the water with his dad Clint and numerous friends.
“My dad always shot a lot of video when we were hunting,” says Sindoni, who has taken the next step as a videographer and editor and has already parlayed his skills into a job in the outdoor industry. “He never did anything with it; it was just for fun and to have the memories.”
A self-taught videographer, Sindoni over the years developed skills that led to an internship with the popular “Raised Hunting” television show on The Outdoor Channel, a position that sent him out to Iowa to film numerous hunts and even get some air time on the show.
“”I met them at the Harrisburg (Great American Outdoor Show) and they hire an intern every year,” he said. “I learned a lot on the editing side of things with them, and a lot of the footage is mine. They offered me a job and I was going to move back to Iowa. The day I was supposed to come home my dad’s house burned down.”
Sindoni also has a YouTube channel with many of his hunts posted, including a self-filmed Iowa outing where he arrowed a big buck. “I have a ton of other videos I need to put together; a lot of western footage (from elk hunts with his dad). I’d like to somehow make a career out of it. I filmed a bunch of hunts with different people this fall, and I’d like to make a series or show with different hunters from across the country.”
His next step career-wise has him relocating to North Carolina, where he’ll work for a video production company that includes the filming of Next Generation Southern Outdoors, a fledgling hunting show looking to crack the TV market.
He’s a bit unique in that he’s a hunter who actually prefers to remain behind the camera, filming others. “If we get one animal and I have an opportunity to be in front of the camera, that’s fine,” Sindoni said.
That philosophy was on display this fall when he tagged along on a six-day Colorado backpack elk hunt with friend Chad Hazen. “Footage-wise it was one of the best trips I’ve been on,” SIndoni said. “Then I killed an elk hunting with my dad in Montana, and my dad also got a bull.”
After that, Sindoni teamed up with former Valleyite Patrick Casterline, a good friend serving in the military out west. “He shot a really big mule deer in Utah, we got some great footage, and on the pack out we discussed whether we wanted to head back to Montana to try to shoot another mulie,” he said. “It was a five-and-a-half hour drive, we slept in the car when temperatures were in the teens, and I used his gun on on the last hour of the second day – we were gonna head home that night – I got one of my own.”
He’s looking forward to the North Carolina opportunity in more ways that one, .
“I hate the cold,” Sindoni said.
———
Dana Twigg, the retired Sayre art teacher-athletic director-recreation director and talented artist and illustrator, continues to make his mark within the pages of Pennsylvania Game News. His work has appeared on several covers of the popular state Game Commission publication, as well as accompanying numerous stories inside.
Now, Twigg will serve as the chief illustrator for the popular “Field Notes” section, which offers up tidbit from the state’s Game Wardens on their work in the field. The late Nick Rosato was best known for his creative illustrations that accompanied some Field Notes.
“It’s the position I originally pursued,” said Twigg, who works out of his Riverside Drive home studio. “They are still having me do illustrations and covers, too, but the cartoons will be fun. I’ve already done the first four months for next year.”
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
