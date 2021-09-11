Athens’ girls’ soccer program has been at or near the top of the Northern Tier League and District IV from the outset. In fact, Athens went to states in its first year.
OK, Athens was the only team of its size in the district, but the Lady Wildcats have made so many more forays deep into the playoffs — often reaching at least the district semis and often going beyond — that it merits mention.
It took Waverly some time to hit its stride in the sport, but since they did the Wolverines have been on the cusp of a Section IV title a number of times in the last decade.
———
ATHENS
The Wildcats have perennially been the program every other school wants to have. Athens has several key players back from last season and a few newcomers who should be of the “plug and play” variety.
Athens’ other advantage is having coach Rich Pitts in practice and on the sideline. That gives Athens a fighting chance in every game.
Coach’s name/years coaching: Rich Pitts sixth year.
Assistant coaches: Nick Soprano third year; Jess Myers sixth year.
Newcomers: Kendra Merrill; Emma Yohe; Addison Wheeler.
Thoughts on the newcomers: “We think all three will help us greatly this season,” said the head coach.
Returning players: Hannah Walker, Cadyence Macik, Mia Robinson, Kaylee Grazul, Delany Stedge, Ally Thoman
Thoughts on the returning players: Pitts said that all six will make up a strong core of leaders that the Wildcats look forward to watching this season.
Thoughts on the team: “The team will have a good mix of classes starting and impacting the team,” Pitts said. “We expect the early season to be a bit bumpy working out the newness of everyone, but expect us to compete for league and district honors.”
Thoughts on the league. Pitts said that he expects good competition from around the league.
“We expect every game to be the most difficult on in that moment as everyone plays us tough.”
———
TIOGA CENTER
Head coach Jim Walsh had a 3-3-1 team last season but lost most of its defense and one of the most prolific scorers in team history to graduation.
The Tigers’ success will come down to how fast the handful of newcomers round into shape and meld with the players returning from last season.
Coach’s name/years coaching: Jim Walsh
Spring record: 3-3-1
Newcomers: Sophia Haney, Jenna Miner, Lizzie Shafer, Taliah Speer, Erica Bradley
Returning players: Gabriella Foley, Abagail Foley, Elyse Haney, Emma Jaye, Haley Champlin, Kaylee Noyes, Rachel Feeko.
Thoughts on the team: Walsh said that his team lost five outstanding seniors, the bulk of whom played defense.
“The one senior not on defense was our leading scorer Destini Sweet, number four on all time school scoring list,” said Walsh
Thoughts on the league. Walsh thinks the Odessa-Contour is the class of the league this season.
“O-M again the team to beat in the division; they return last year’s league MVP, Hannah Nolan, and speed demon midfielder Tori Brewster,” said Tioga’s coach.
———
WAVERLY
The Wolverines have fallen in three straight section title games, and Coach Tara Hogan hopes the fourth time’s the charm as the team prepares for the 2021 season.
Coach’s Name: Tara Hogan
Key Returning Players: Bella Romano, Allison Campbell, Kennedy Westbrook, Lea VanAllen
Key Newcomers: Claire Clonch, Kiley Stillman
Thoughts on the players: “We have a lot of versatile players,” Hogan said. “We’re looking to try new people in different positions and old people in new positions and mess around with some things, so I’m excited.”
Thoughts on the team: Despite a young roster, Hogan already has her sights set on the section playoffs.
“We’re feeling really confident coming off of our spring season,” she said. “I fully expect to make it into sectionals.”
Thoughts on the section: Perennial contender Newark Valley lost eight players to graduation, so not much is known about the Cardinals entering this year.
Hogan does expect Dryden to be in the running, as well.
And of course, the matchup against Notre Dame is circled on Hogan’s calendar.
That’s always a very fun game,” she said. “A very emotional game, usually.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.