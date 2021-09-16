ALBANY — A pair of state record fish were caught in New York this summer, Department of Environmental Conservation officials confirmed.
Roy Isaac, of Albany, caught a 4-pound, 7-ounce white crappie on Aug. 21 while fishing off a marina dock at Sleepy Hollow Lake in Greene County.
Isaac, who had been catching progressively bigger crappie from the same location, was using an ultralight rod and 4-pound test line and had a shiner on as bait.
The 19-inch fish was officially weighed that day on a certified scale at BlackHorse Farms, a local fruit and vegetable market.
After filing out the paperwork and having a state Department of Environmental Conservation staffer examine the fish, Isaac was informed that his fish was a new state record, easily topping the previous mark of 3 pounds, 13 ounces.
Isaac’s catch was the second state record of the year. Chase Soptelean landed a 13-pound, 8-ounce bowfin while fishing for northern pike in Monroe County’s Yanty Creek. He was using cut bait at the time.
Soptelean’s bowfin topped the 2006 record caught from Lake Champlain by 10 ounces.
