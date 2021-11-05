GREENE — Two teams that have been on a roll will hook up at 7 p.m. tonight when 7-0 Greene hosts 6-0 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in a Section IV 8-man semifinal.
Both have been explosive but while SVEC has dominated, Greene has been squeaking by with two-point wins over Whitney Point and Newfield.
Still, the Trojans got those wins and now will face their stiffest challenge.
Greene prefers to keep the ball on the ground, running Hunter Page, who leads the way with 71 carries for 708 yards and seven scores behind a good front wall. Tyler Brown (38-388-3) and Damien Hitt (28-178-4) will get their turns too. Greene has gained 1,503 yards on the ground this season.
When quarterback Grayson Flanagan, who has hit 51 of 92 passes for 683 yards and 13 TD with nine interceptions, will look to Hitt, who has 21 catches for 310 yards and three scores and Will Dunlap, who has 15 receptions for 268 yards and eight TDs.
Hogan Rudoplh, Lync Libbey and Hitt lead the defense
SVEC has posted some eye-popping numbers this season, lead by a stat line that shows 342 points scored and, even more impressive, 28 points allowed.
The Panthers have rolled up 2,066 rushing yards and 544 yards through the air.
Clearly, the Eagles like to run the ball. It took 10 guys to gain all that yardage, but the leader of the pack is Devin Beach, who has 567 yards and nine TDs on just 26 carries. Quarterback Nick Thomas has 432 yards and nine scores on 27 runs and Hunter Haynes, on 28 carries, has 414 yards and six TDs. Expect to see Pavel Jofre (30-229-2) and Jacek Teribury (18-150-4) will also make an appearance.
Thomas can throw it, too. He has hit 23 of 42 passes for 540 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one lone interception.
When Thomas lets ity fly, Haynes is his top target with 10 catches for 208 yards and five scores. Beach has four grabs for 128 yards and four scores; and Logan Jewell has 118 yards and a TD on four receptions.
The Eagles have also been stellar on defense. allowing 106 rushing yards and 80 passing yards a game.
