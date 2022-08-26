The Athens Wildcats football team will open up their 2022 campaign at home where they will look to pick up a win in Alumni Stadium over the Executive Education Charter School Raptors.
The Wildcats are coming off an up-and-down season in 2021 where they finished with a 6-5 record and a first-round playoff loss to Montoursville in the Class AAA Playoffs.
The Wildcats started their season with a 2-2 record before reeling off three-straight in the middle section of the season.
They would then drop two straight before taking down the Sayre Redskins in a defensive battle by a score of 7-6 to end their regular season with a 6-4 record entering the playoffs.
In 2021, Athens boasted a 4-4 record in NTL play with wins over Towanda, Wyalusing, NP-Mansfield, and Sayre while dropping league games to Canton, Wellsboro, South Williamsport and Troy.
In non-league games, Athens finished 2-1 with wins over Hanover Area and Hughesville before eventually falling to Montoursville in the playoffs.
Athens will be lucky enough to return a majority of their top offensive performers, with Mason Lister returning under center at quarterback and the senior will look to lead his team to a week one victory.
Lister finished 2021 with over 1,500 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns as opposed to just five interceptions.
Despite the loss of leading rusher Shayne Reid, Athens will have a stable of other running backs who have gotten significant touches, including senior standout Caleb Nichols.
The receiving corps takes a hit with three of their top pass-catchers graduating but will have a solid replacement in Luke Horton who corralled 26 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns for Sayre last season while taking 75 carries for 521 yards and 11 touchdowns as well.
Alongside Horton will be senior Matt Machmer, junior Josh Martin and sophomores Kolsen Keathley and Xavier Watson.
Their opponent, the Executive Education Academy Raptors from District 11, is coming off a 6-6 overall record and also recorded a playoff win in 2021 with a victory over Holy Cross by a score of 34-8 in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Raptors compete in the PIAA Class AA and are coached by Larry Ford, and are a part of the Independence League.
Athens and the Raptors shared no common opponents last season, and the Raptors recorded wins over Bristol, Line Mountain, Schuylkill Haven, Overbrook, Renaissance Academy, and their playoff win over Holy Cross.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at Athens’ Alumni Stadium.
North Penn-Mansfield at Towanda
In one of the few league matchups in the first week of the NTL football season, the Towanda Black Knights will host the NP-Mansfield Panthers to kick off their 2022 year.
The Towanda squad is coming off a tough 2021 season where they finished 1-8 with a single win over the Wyalusing Rams by a score of 20-8.
Towanda lost contests to Sayre, Canton, Athens, Mansfield, CV, and Troy in league play while also dropping two non-league games to Milton and Tunkhannock.
The good news for Towanda is they return nearly all of their impact players on offense and three of their top four tacklers in Ryan Vanderpool (54), Quinton Woodburn (37), and Nate Parter (33) on defense from 2021.
On offense, Towanda returns their starting senior quarterback in Grady Flynn who threw for 844 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring a touchdown on the ground.
They also return one of their top rushers from last season in sophomore Riley Vanderpool who carried the rock 52 times for 248 yards and a touchdown.
The Black Knights will also have all of their top targets back on offense. Senior Elias Shrawder headlines the group coming off a 21-catch, 209-yard season while Vanderpool also had a nice season catching the football where he corralled 20 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown.
They also have Justin Schoonover back for his senior year and recorded 18 catches, 178 yards, and two touchdowns last season.
They will face off against Mansfield who finished 2021 with a record of 5-6 and a spot in the District 4 Playoffs and beat the Black Knights handily by a score of 34-7 last year.
In their game against Towanda last season, Mansfield ran the ball for over 240 yards on nine yards per carry.
Mansfield’s Kohen Lehman had one of his most prolific games of the year where he turned 15 carries into 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Towanda will have another crack at Lehman to open the year as the senior is set to be the focal point of the Panthers’ run game once again and stopping him will be imperative to their success.
Even with the lopsided score in the loss, Towanda was able to produce a solid run game against the Panthers where they racked up 189 yards on 33 carries for just under six yards per carry.
Most of that production came from now departed senior Rhyan West who accounted for 170 of those yards.
Flynn had a tough day against the Mansfield secondary and completed 11 of 30 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions.
Schrawder would lead the receivers with five catches for 48 yards, both team bests in the contest.
Varius Farrell led the way on defense for the Black Knights in last year’s contest and had eight total tackles with three coming for a loss.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight in Towanda.
Canton at Union
NEW CASTLE — The Canton Warriors made the trip to Altoona in December for the PIAA Class A semifinals for what would be their final game of the 2021 season.
To open up 2022, the Warriors will travel back to western PA — this time even further — to face Union Area out of New Castle.
Union plays in the District VII, colloquially known as the WPIAL.
The Scotties finished their 2021 season with a 4-6 overall record.
Union brings a relatively inexperienced roster into the game, with only eight returning starters.
Canton, meanwhile, brings back six players in the offensive backfield alone.
Last year’s Union offense scored an average 21.4 points per game.
The Canton defense allowed just 8.9 points per game — including four shutouts — in 14 total games.
Union’s defense allowed 19.7 points per game last season, while the Warriors scored 37.6 points per game.
That offense ran largely through running back Riley Parker, who racked up 1,401 yards and 24 touchdowns on 179 carries last year.
Parker is also surrounded by a strong supporting cast in a deep backfield that includes Hayden Ward, Weston Bellows, Hudson Ward, Michael Davis and Hudson Ward.
A notable departure from the Warriors was quarterback Cooper Kitchen.
Canton will not line up just one quarterback on Friday night, but three.
Bailey Ferguson, Austin Allen and Holden Ward will all see action under center, according to head coach Tyler Sechrist.
“They each have their own things they do well, we’re happy with all of them and we’d like to give them all reps,” Sechrist said.
An offense as powerful as Canton’s that features multiple quarterbacks will be sure to throw off a defense, but the Warriors defense will also be on their toes.
Union has a new head coach this year, which means last year’s tape may not show what the Scotties will do on Friday.
Sechrist noted that the two teams did exchange tape from their scrimmages, which the Warriors reviewed during the week.
One thing is for certain, though. The Warriors are ready to take the field and begin their District IV title defense.
“The boys are excited to have a game,” Sechrist said. “They’re fired up to play.”
Tonight’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.
