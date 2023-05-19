WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines needed a big hit to secure a win in the seventh inning of Thursday’s Section IV Class B playoff game — and eighth grader Hannah Carpenter came through in the clutch.
Carpenter connected for a walk-off RBI single to score Brinn Cooney as the No. 8 Lady Wolverines took down No. 9 Oneonta by a 3-2 score.
“I was just trying to wait for a good pitch and hit it,” Carpenter said of her mindset heading into the big at-bat. “It’s really big. I kept grounding out ... so I’m glad I was able to hit a line drive and get (the winning run in).”
Waverly coach Kayla Witman was not surprised to see the eighth grader come through with a big hit.
“Hannah’s been hitting really well all season. She is an eighth grader, but man is she a great athlete. I think she has a really bright future and I’m excited to see where she goes,” Witman said.
Waverly ace Olivia Robinson put together a strong game in the circle as she went the distance with eight strikeouts, while allowing six hits and no earned runs.
“Olivia threw so well. She hit all of her spots (and) her change was on fire,” Witman said.
Oneonta got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh before Cooney worked a seven-pitch walk to give the Wolverines some hope. Robinson sent a rocket to the left side of the infield and would reach safely. Cooney took off on the crack of the bat and made it to third.
That sequence gave Carpenter her opportunity, and she got the job done with her walk-off hit.
“(Brinn Cooney) is a really smart base runner. We have quite a few kids who are quick and smart, and Hannah (got) the hit but (Brinn) getting into scoring position is what got us the run that we needed to win the game,” Witman said.
Oneonta opened the scoring with a run in the top of the fourth. Two Waverly errors aided the visiting Yellowjackets in the frame. It could have been worse for the Wolverines, but Robinson snagged a grounder in the circle and cut down a runner at the plate before getting an inning-ending fly out.
“They never let their errors get to them today and that was 100 percent positive. Any other game, they would have let that get to them and snowball. This game, they knew they couldn’t let it snowball because this was going to be a good defensive team and it felt so good to just see them let that go and get the next play,” Witman said. “(Oneonta) left runners on multiple innings and that felt really good to make them leave those runners on.”
Waverly immediately responded in the bottom of the fourth. After a groundout, Megan Apgar reached on an error by the Oneonta third baseman. Madison Cron executed a bunt single to put two runners on before Loralye Anthony hit into a fielder’s choice that put runners on second and third with two outs.
Lea VanAllen drove in Apgar with an infield single to short to tie the game. Alivia Daddona followed that up with a bunt single that brought home Cron and gave the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.
An error and a single would bring the game-tying run home for Oneonta in the top of the sixth inning.
Cron led the Lady Wolverines at the plate with two hits and one run scored. Carpenter, VanAllen and Daddona all had one hit and one RBI, while Robinson had a hit and Cooney scored once.
Witman was happy with her team’s mentality for the playoff opener.
“We’re a real young team so we’ve been up-and-down but today they were relaxed, they were loose and they had fun. This was a great game for them,” Witman said.
Now, the Lady Wolverines will face a tough test as they travel to take on No. 1 Chenango Valley (16-2) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
“Next week obviously they are seeded (first) and they are a great team. Our girls are going to have to play and play hard, but I’m really excited to see them (rise) to that challenge and see what they do next week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.