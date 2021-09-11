Waverly swimmers taking singular approach

Swimming is something anybody can learn to do, but to be good — and fast — takes effort akin to training for cross country.
Waverly’s swimmers — our other swim teams compete in the winter — are focusing on the individual aspects of the sport and should do well as a team in IAC competition.
Coach: Amy Steck
Team members are: Lourden Benjamin; Nicole Bunke; Sophia Desisti; Serianna French; Natalie Garrity; Mira Kittle; Abbey Knolles; Lizzy Robinson; Sydney Rosenbloom; Willow Sharpsteen; Emma Vanderhoof; Josie VanDyke; Delaney Vascoe
Coach Steck said she thinks her team is a good mix.
“(We’re) heavy on the senior and junior end and younger ones we scooped up last year who will be in eighth grade this year.
“I think, because our numbers are on the lighter side, they’re going to be very competitive in the IAC as a whole, but my personal opinion is that, to have them be successful, as it is a more individualized sport my goal is to see everybody drop time and reach their maximum potential,” said Steck
Her team seems to be buying in.
“My goal is to push my hardest, especially since it’s my last year; to give it everything I have every minute I have in the pool, every meet,” said Lourden Benjamin. “I want to be able to do well at IACs and sectionals.”
“For me, as an individual, to make this a good season I really have to work hard,” said Willow Sharpsteen, “It really is an individual sport because in the end — while you are racing other people — you’re racing yourself to get better times.”
Steck said that taking a more individual approach was particularly important for the seniors.
“If they’re a senior you didn’t have that full fall season and your junior year was an abbreviated season in the spring,” said the coach. “I feel like they got the short end of the stick, so I feel that’s more of a focus this fall; honing in on those guys who might have otherwise plateaued a bit and making sure they can achieve their goals and end their high school career on a positive note.
“The younger athletes who are learning the technique and the stroke and are dedicating their time; That’s just going to come.”
One thing that Steck is hoping will help her swimmers improve is an emphasis on individual training.
“We’re incorporating more of the technology than we have in the past,” Steck said. “The whole shift has changed and training is more individualized. There are visuals to see and to constantly recheck while they’re applying it in practice. Hopefully that shift works out.”
Steck noted that she has a few younger swimmers who may be in for breakout performances.
“One of them could come close to a record,” she said. “There’s a lot of time and a lot of room to grow.”
Swimming is primarily an individual sport, but there’s also a team aspect.
“Everyone has their own personal record they’re trying to hit each meet. for the team, it’s just supporting each other and helping each other work hard,” said senior Delaney Vascoe.
“As a team, we just all need to be here,” said Benjamin. “I think that’s our biggest thing. We all need to be here cheering each other on, working hard together, pushing each other. I think it really helps having other people your speed in the pool next to you and pushing you every day to make you better.”
“I think hard work and supporting each other is also a big part of it said Sharpsteen. “I’ve grown up with these people and I think that’s why I love the sport so much because all of us support each other and we’re all best friends.”
“We have individual goals and time goals, but as was evident in the spring, how polite and sportsmanlike these kids are — which in my mind from a parent’s perspective having my own children exposed to this group of girls — they’re good role models,” said Steck. “They’re good student athletes. They represent the school district very well. I’m proud of them for who they are and what they’re capable of doing.”
